458 thousand hires in January 2022

In January 2022, the difficulty of finding the personnel sought by the companies that will sign a little less than 458,000 scheduled hires, which will rise to approx 1.2 million in the quarter between January and March.

This is the scenario that emerges from the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, made by UnionCamere and Anpal.

Let’s find out together what are the details relating to the analysis of the world of work between projections for 2022 and real data for the various Italian business sectors.

RECRUITMENT GROWS IN JANUARY 2022

Good news since Bulletin of the Excelsior Information System, created by UnionCamere and Anpal relative to the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the same period of last year, there is an increase in expected revenues. Let’s talk about ben 112,000 more hires compared to January 2021 and over 265,000 extra compared to the quarter between January and March 2021.

Positive also the comparison compared to December 2021, with 104,000 more contracts (+ 29.4%), for all economic sectors except for tourism, in crisis due to the Covid emergency.

THE SECTORS LOOKING FOR THE MOST WORKERS IN 2022

Industry in general is the area in which the greatest number of workers is sought, despite the difficulties associated with the rise in the prices of energy and many raw materials. The Bulletin states that the expansionary trend already recorded in the year 2021 continues. The sector, in fact, plans for the month of January 150,000 hires. In particular, companies in the following sectors are looking for personnel:

buildings, 46,000 hires;

46,000 hires; mechatronics, 26,000 hires;

26,000 hires; metallurgical and metal products, 22,000 hires.

Overall i tertiary sectors total 307,000 hires. In particular:

business services (142,000 hires);

(142,000 hires); business (62,000 hires);

(62,000 hires); services to people (56,000 hires).

The new pandemic wave is making its negative effects felt especially on the whole tourism supply chain where companies have foreseen for the moment a decrease of 14.6% in the activation of contracts compared to December 2021.

THE MOST SEARCHED PROFILES IN JANUARY 2022

Among the most sought after profiles in January 2022 according to Unioncamere and Anpal data, there are:

qualified professions in commercial activities and services for which there will be 91,880 hires. Among them are sales staff, employees in restaurant activities, qualified professions in health and social services, beauty care professionals. Then, qualified professions in personal and similar services or in security, surveillance and custody services;

the technical professions for which there will be 84,280 hires. Among these profiles stand out IT, telematic and telecommunication technicians, in the engineering field, in the management of production processes of goods and services and in health. Then also technicians of the organization and administration of production activities, financial and insurance activities, relations with the markets, commercial distribution and similar professions. Also, teachers in vocational training, instructors, coaches, athletes and similar professions;

skilled workers for which 76,280 will be hired in January 2022. Among these profiles stand out: craftsmen and skilled workers in construction and in the maintenance of building structures, construction finishers, founders, welders, tinsmiths, coppersmiths, carpentry fitters. But also blacksmiths, iron workers, tool makers and similar, artisan mechanics, fitters, repairers and maintenance workers of fixed and mobile machines. Also sought after are artisans and specialized workers in food processing, toolmakers, workers and craftsmen in the treatment of wood and similar, textiles and clothing and specialists in leather, skins and footwear;

plant operators and workers of fixed and mobile machinery for which in January 2022 there will be 69,870 hires. The most sought-after profiles are: workers of automatic and semi-automatic machines for metal processing and mineral products, operators of machinery for the manufacture of rubber and plastic materials. Also sought after are workers assigned to machinery in the textile industry, packaging and similar, assigned to the assembly of industrial products, packaging machines for industrial products and motor vehicle drivers. The drivers of earthmoving, lifting and material handling machines are also in great demand;

unskilled professions for which in January 2022 there will be 59,490 entries. Above all, we are looking for unqualified personnel involved in moving and delivering goods or cleaning services;

employees for whom 38,930 are expected to be hired in January 2022. The most sought-after profiles are: clerks in secretarial and general affairs, in charge of welcoming and informing customers. Then also the persons in charge of the administrative management of logistics, economic, accounting and financial management;

intellectual, scientific and highly specialized professions for which 35,580 hires are expected in January 2022. The most requested profiles are: specialists in mathematical, computer, chemical, physical and natural sciences. But also, engineers and similar professions, specialists in management, commercial and banking sciences. Specialists in expressive artistic disciplines or in education and training are also in great demand.

HIRING IN 2022: THE MOST COMMON TYPES OF CONTRACTS

Overall, according to the data of the hiring flow for 2022, the financial statements of UnionCamere and Anpal announce a prevalence of fixed-term contracts. We are talking about 181,000 units, or 55,000 more than in 2021. Then, follow the permanent contracts which are 116,000 units. In total, that is, 26,000 more than last year. Instead, as regards the data on other types of contracts, we have:

administration: 70,000 contracts, +20,000 compared to 2021;

70,000 contracts, +20,000 compared to 2021; cooperation: 19,000 contracts, +6,000 compared to 2021;

19,000 contracts, +6,000 compared to 2021; apprenticeship: 17,000 contracts, +3,000 compared to 2021;

17,000 contracts, +3,000 compared to 2021; other forms of employee contracts: 11,000 units, +6,000 compared to 2021:

11,000 units, +6,000 compared to 2021: non-employee contracts: 44,000 units, -4,000 compared to a year ago.

THE MOST HIRING REGIONS IN JANUARY 2022

According to the Excelsior Bulletin, the Regions that will make the largest number of hires in January 2022 are:

LOMBARDY: 108,520 hires;

108,520 hires; VENETO: 47,470 hires;

47,470 hires; PIEDMONT: 35,660 hires;

35,660 hires; EMILIA ROMAGNA: 45,710 hires;

ROMAGNA: 45,710 hires; LAZIO: 45,150 hires;

45,150 hires; CAMPANIA: 29,120 hires;

29,120 hires; TUSCANY: 28,420 hires;

28,420 hires; SICILY: 20,360 hires;

20,360 hires; PUGLIA: 19,450 hires;

19,450 hires; BRANDS: 11,720 hires;

11,720 hires; LIGURIA: 10,950 hires;

10,950 hires; TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE: 10,530 hires;

10,530 hires; FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA: 10,260 hires;

10,260 hires; ABRUZZO: 9,290 hires;

9,290 hires; SARDINIA: 8,470 hires;

8,470 hires; CALABRIA: 5,730 hires;

5,730 hires; UMBRIA: 5,320 hires;

5,320 hires; BASILICATA: 2,960 hires;

2,960 hires; VALLE D’AOSTA: 950 hires.

So, let’s talk in total, in the North West of 156,070 hires and of 113,970 in the North East.

For the Central Italy, on the other hand, is expected to recruit 90,600 people And 97.010 for the South and the Islands.

RECRUITMENT 2022: COMPANIES HARD TO FIND STAFF

Also in January 2022 the indicator of the difficulty of finding is growing. The companies complain that it is very difficult to find employees, according to data from the Excelsior Information System Bulletin. Compared to a year ago, this difficulty in finding increases by 5 percentage points, reaching 38.6% of scheduled hires.

There lack of candidates is the reason for the difficulty most reported by companies (22.2%), followed by inadequate preparation (13.4%) and by other reasons (2.9%). The most difficult to find are:

construction companies for 53.3% of the profiles sought;

for 53.3% of the profiles sought; industries of wood and furniture for 53.0% of the profiles sought;

for 53.0% of the profiles sought; the metallurgical industries for 52.5% of the profiles sought;

for 52.5% of the profiles sought; IT and telecommunications services companies for 51.9% of the profiles sought.

WHICH EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS OFFER THE MOST JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN 2022?

The possession of the secondary school diploma exceeds the degree as a qualification for recruitment from January 2022. Specifically,

33% of hires will be with the high school diploma;

28% of hires will be without any qualification;

19% of hires will be with the master’s or three-year degree;

18% of hires will be with one professional qualification.

THE MOST REQUESTED STUDY ADDRESSES IN 2022

Regarding the 33% of hires that will be made with the high school diploma, the most requested fields of study are:

administration, finance and marketing

mechanics, mechatronics and energy;

transport and logistics;

health and social care;

tourism, food and wine and hospitality.

Instead, in university setting the most requested fields of study for 2022 hires are:

economy;

engineering;

teaching and training;

health and paramedical field;

mathematical, physical and computer sciences.

The technical qualifications Most requested for 2022 hires are:

mechanics;

catering;

electric;

logistics systems and services;

construction field.

The hiring without a qualification there will be a total of 125,910 for January-March 2022.

THE MOST DIFFICULT PROFILES TO FIND

The most difficult figures to find, as evidenced by the Borsino Excelsior of the professions, are:

IT, telematic and telecommunication technicians (68.1%);

(68.1%); toolmakers, workers and wood treatment craftsmen (67.9%);

(67.9%); founders, welders, metal carpentry fitters (62.4%);

(62.4%); craftsmen and skilled workers involved in the finishing of buildings (62.3%);

(62.3%); specialists in mathematical, computer, chemical, physical and natural sciences (61.9%).

Among the actions taken by companies to tackle the difficulty of finding, the most widespread is that of hiring figures with similar skills to those sought and then train them in the company.

This solution was adopted – according to research by Unioncamere and Anpal – in 38.6% of cases. While in 17.2% of cases companies will face the difficulty of finding by offering one higher salary than the contractual conditions proposals on average for the profile sought.

HIRING FOR IMMIGRANT WORKERS: EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS INCREASE

In January 2022, according to Unioncamere and Anpal data, they are 73,000 contracts offered to immigrant workers, equal to 16% of the total number of scheduled hirings. Therefore, the demand for immigrants grew by 27,000 units compared to last year (+ 59.1%), when the planned entries were approximately 46,000. There was also an increase of about 11 percentage points with regard to the difficulty of finding. We are talking about 47.0% more, compared to 36.3% 12 months ago. THE sectors in which there are greater hires of immigrant workers for about 11,000 hires each, they are:

operational and business support services;

services to people, transport and logistics;

tertiary sectors.

As far as the industry is concerned, the buildings and the metallurgical industries. They have approximately 8,000 and 5,000 scheduled hires, respectively.

USEFUL DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION ON DATA

For further technical details on the analyzes in the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, created by UnionCamere and Anpal, we recommend that you consult this page or visit the official Excelsior website. If you want to know the data for the last quarter of 2021, we recommend that you read this in-depth analysis.

