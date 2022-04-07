46% of US gamers would subscribe to Xbox Game Pass if Activision games were added

A study carried out by YouGov determines that the 46% of gamers who own PlayStation or Nintendo consoles in the United States they would consider subscribing to Xbox Game Pass if Activision Blizzard titles are finally added (via VGC). Related to this same topic, Microsoft itself commented shortly after the announcement of its intention to acquire the company of Call of Duty or Devil that, in the event that the purchase is formalized -predictably in the summer of 2023-, its star subscription service will receive as many titles as possible.

According to the cited medium, the YouGov study had the participation of 1,200 American and 1,200 British adults who conducted an online survey. In addition to what has already been mentioned, the report highlights that the inclusion of the most notable Activision Blizzard titles in Xbox Game Pass would tempt more than 43% of Xbox gamers to subscribe to the service, compared to 42% of PC users. On the other hand, if we focus on the players surveyed in the United Kingdom, the study has determined that 48% of Xbox gamers would want to subscribe to Game Pass in case the conditions that we have already highlighted are met, while the percentage will be 27% in the case of PlayStation users and 26% for Nintendo console and computer players.

Call of Duty, a determining saga for many players

Interestingly, it is also specified that 19% of American players and 11% of British players stated that the inclusion of titles of Call of Duty on GamePass It would be one of their greatest incentives when it comes to paying for a subscription compared to other sagas of the company.