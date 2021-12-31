46% off LG OLED A1 48-inch TV

Tech

The Unieuro year-end discounts continue, and among the promotions available on the distribution chain platform, we point out a very interesting one on a 48-inch LG OLED TV, on which a saving of 46% is proposed compared to the list price.

In this case, the48-inch LG OLED 48A1 it is available at 809.10 Euros, with a saving of 46% compared to the 1499 Euros in the list. Data in hand, this is a very important discount, which allows you to save a truly noteworthy figure.

Unieuro guarantees home delivery and free in-store collection, and also allows you to add additional assistance lasting 36 months, which comes into force at the end of the 24-month legal guarantee, at 249.99 euros.

It is also possible to pay with the PayPal fast cashier, to complete the payment in total safety. We do not know if it is also possible to choose the payment in three monthly installments or less.

The TV includes a 48-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED panel, with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, three HDMI ports, and DVB-S2 and DVB-T2 tuners, while the operating system is webOS. As always, we recommend placing your order quickly if you are interested in the product in question.

