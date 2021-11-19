4,600 bank hires by 2025

In Intesa SanPaolo hires coming in for well 4600 resources by 2025, thanks to the new Usicte Plan agreed with the trade unions.

Here is all the information on the bank jobs that will be created and how to apply.

INTESA SANPOLO RECRUITMENT 2021-2025

In fact, the Intesa SanPaolo Group has signed a new agreement with the trade unions to manage thevoluntary exit from 2,000 employees And hire 1,100 units of staff. This was made known by the same company, through a recent PRESS RELEASE (Pdf 51Kb).

The new Exit Plan update And integrates those already signed by the company with FABI, FIRST / CISL, FISAC / CGIL, UILCA and UNISIN in recent months. We recall, in fact, that a first agreement was signed at the end of September 2020, following theacquisition from UBI Banca, and provided for the possibility for at least 5,000 people to apply for voluntary retirement or the Solidarity Fund, and the consequent creation of 2,500 Intesa Sanpaolo jobs. For all the details on the agreement you can visit this page.

Given that the validly received voluntary subscriptions to the exit program had actually been over 7,200, the Group then decided to accept them all. So the conditions were created for increase from 1,000 resources Intesa SanPaolo hires initially planned, bringing them to 3,500 by 2024, with a second trade union agreement signed in January 2021.

The new pact signed on 16 November with the social partners, the recruitment program is therefore increased to start one generational relay which will allow you to hiring a new resource for an indefinite period every two exits, for a total of 1000 more new employees, by 2025. To these are added 100 new hires that will be made to supplement the September 2020 agreement. So, in total, they are expected 4,600 new hires by December 2025, compared to the 9,200 releases which will end within the first quarter of 2025.

WHAT THE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR

TEXT OF THE AGREEMENT (Pdf 147Kb) specifically provides for the following:

one hiring for every two voluntary exits, up to 1,000 hires, against the 2,000 new voluntary exits envisaged;



100 hires to supplement the 29 September 2020 agreement;



possibility of accessing the voluntary exit plan for all the people of the Italian companies of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, including executives;



those who have accrued the retirement requirements by 31 December 2028, including the so-called “Quota 100” and “Female Option” calculation rules can join;



in the event that requests for retirement or access to the Solidarity Fund are greater than 2,000, a single ranking will be drawn up at Group level for all personnel of the Italian companies, based on the date of accrual of the right to the pension. In the ranking, priority will be given to the holders of the provisions pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 3 of Law 104/1992 for themselves and for disabled people with a percentage of disability of not less than 67%.

OCCUPATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

The new additions continue the process of integrating UBI Banca into the Intesa SanPaolo Group. New bank hires are likely to involve candidates at various career levels, including young people even without experience. After all, the well-known credit institution generally recruits both junior profiles that experienced and, throughout the year, it also offers opportunities to internship to graduates and recent graduates who wish to work in the banking sector.

THE GROUP

We remind you that Intesa SanPaolo SpA is a company founded in 2007 following the merger by incorporation of Sanpaolo IMI in Banca Intesa. The Group, in August 2020, acquired the UBI Banca Group – Union of Italian Banks SpA. Intesa SanPaolo is currently present with approximately 4,200 branches throughout the national territory and has approximately 1,000 branches abroad.

NOMINATIONS

The group collects the nominations through the section dedicated to recruiting of the Intesa SanPaolo web portal. Those interested in future Intesa SanPaolo hires can visit it to view the selections in progress and apply online, by sending the CV using the appropriate form.

At the moment there are already several job offers in the bank for recruitment at various offices throughout the country. For more information on active personnel searches, you can visit this page, with all the information on the figures required and the recruiting methods to work in Intesa SanPaolo.