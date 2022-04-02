4,600 new positives. Over 6,800 healed, 2,200 fewer active cases. Intensive care admissions remained stable, +23 in the other Covid departments – Emilia-Romagna Region

Bologna – Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes are registered 1,290,959 cases of positivity, 4,600 more than yesterdayout of a total of 21,989 tampons performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,870 molecular e 11,119 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 20.9%.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm they were administered a total of 10,293,874 doses; on the total there are 3,774,268 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,746,413.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (unchanged from yesterday), the average age is 69 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsare 1.162 (+23 compared to yesterday, + 2%), mean age 75.6 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (+1 compared to yesterday); 4 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 3 a Modena (-2); 16 a Bologna (+2); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 2 y Ferrara (-1); 2 a Ravenna (-1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the province of Parma (like yesterday) and of Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 44.4 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 937 new cases (out of a total of 267,447 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (765 out of 199.730), Reggio Emilia (655 out of 142,783); then Ravenna (439 out of 118,919), Parma (430 out of 105,427), Ferrara (357 out of 89,347); so Rimini (298 out of 125,050), Cesena (230 out of 72,720), Piacenza (194 out of 68.959), Forlì (157 out of 60,751) and finally the Imola district with 138 new positive cases out of a total of 39,826 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 54,187 (-2,228). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,989 (-2,251), the 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I’m 6,820 more compared to yesterday and reach altitude 1,220,494.

Unfortunately, there are 8 deaths:

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 76 year old woman and a 93 year old man)

(a 76 year old woman and a 93 year old man) 3 in the province of Modena (all women aged 68, 89 and 92)

(all women aged 68, 89 and 92) 2 in the province of Bologna (a 75 year old woman and an 85 year old man)

(a 75 year old woman and an 85 year old man) 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a 79-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Ferrara, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola area.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region have been 16,278.

Compared to the past few days, 7 cases have been eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.