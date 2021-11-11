465,000 hires expected in November: Unioncamere data

Are approximately 465,000 contracts scheduled by companies in November, with an increase of 201,000 compared to the same month of 2020 and 116,000 compared to the hires in November 2019.

This scenario emerges from the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, realized by Unioncamere And Anpal.

Let’s analyze what emerges from the report that analyzes the Italian world of work, the types of prevailing contracts, dividing them by duration, sector, regions and competence.

HIRING IN NOVEMBER 2021, DATA GROWING

From what emerges in the Excelsior Information System Bulletin (Pdf 1 Mb), produced by Unioncamere And Anpal in November 2021 the offer of fixed-term contracts prevails with a difficulty in finding almost 4 out of 10 profiles. We are talking about 179,000 professional profiles and 38.5% of expected revenues with an increase, compared to November 2019, of about 8 percentage points. Let’s see specifically where this growth is recorded and which are the most difficult profiles to find.

THE SECTORS WHERE THE MOST HIRED

As for the contracts scheduled for November, reading the data shows that the industry, specifically, it plans a growth in hiring, compared to November 20219, in the sectors:

manufacturing equal to more than 40,000 units;

equal to more than 40,000 units; metallurgical industries equal to more than 16,000 units;

equal to more than 16,000 units; mechatronics equal to more than 11,000 units;

equal to more than 11,000 units; textile and clothing industries And footwear equal to more than 8,000 units.

The sector’s employment prospects are also positive buildings which recorded 24,000 more hires than in November 2019. Also the sectors:

transport And logistics (29,000 more units);

And (29,000 more units); services to people (7,000 more units);

(7,000 more units); IT services and of telecommunications (6,000 more units).

RECRUITMENT SCHEDULED IN NOVEMBER: TYPES OF CONTRACTS

According to data from Unioncamere and Anpal, job demand is driven by fixed-term contracts with 256,000 requests, equal to 55.1% of the planned revenue. Let’s talk about 90,000 more contracts than in November 2019.

Then there is the data of those a open-ended contract: 86,000 contracts, equal to 18.6% of cases. In this context there was one reduction of 6,000 contracts compared to November 2019.

Other types of contracts include those of administration with 55,000 requests, equal to 11.8%. We are talking about 21,000 more than in November 2019.

Finally, there are:

23,000 others non-employee contracts offered ;

; 17,000 apprenticeship contracts ;

; 8,000 collaboration contracts ;

; 19,000 employment contracts.

THE MOST DIFFICULT PROFILES TO FIND

Among the most difficult profiles to find, according to the “Borsino Excelsior of professions” There are:

blacksmiths ei founders (respectively 61.7% and 57.8%);

ei (respectively 61.7% and 57.8%); specialists in mathematical, computer, chemical, physical sciences And natural (58.7%);

And (58.7%); the artisans and skilled workers involved in the finishing of the buildings (58.2%);

(58.2%); craftsmen and specialized installation and maintenance workers electrical and electronic equipment (57.9%);

(57.9%); IT, telematic technicians and of telecommunications (55.2%);

and of (55.2%); the health technicians (49.7%);

(49.7%); the engineers (49.3%).

THE REGIONS WHERE THERE ARE MORE PLANNED RECRUITMENT IN NOVEMBER

At the territorial level, according to Unioncamere and Anpal data, the Regions forecast the highest hiring flows for November:

Lombardy which provided for 104,300 hires;

Lazio which provided for 46,240 hires;

Veneto which provided for 44,920 hires; ù

Emilia Romagna which provided for 38,430 hires;

Piedmont which provided for 36,780 hires;

Campania which provided for 35,970 hires;

Tuscany which provided for 27,630 hires;

Puglia which provided for 24,040 hires;

Sicily which provided for 23,150 hires;

Trentino Alto Adige which provided for 13,320 hires;

Marche which provided for 11,780 hires;

Sardinia which provided for 9,990 hires;

Abruzzo which provided for 9,650 hires;

Friuli Venezia Giulia which envisaged 9,570 hires;

Liguria which provided for 9,300 hires;

Calabria which envisaged 7,920 hires;

Umbria which provided for 4,650 hires;

Basilicata which envisaged 3,270 hirings;

Valle d’Aosta which provided for 2,240 hires;

Molise which provided for 1,780 hires.

Therefore, the greatest difficulties in finding workers will be the companies of the North East (45.3% of the profiles to be hired), with the companies of the Friuli Venezia Giulia (47.4%), followed by companies in the northwest (39.8%), del Center (36.1%) and del South And Islands (32.5%).

THE SCENARIO OF THE EXCELSIOR BULLETIN

From the data of the November bulletin of Excelsior turns out to be a mathematician mismatch between supply and demand for work. Therefore, there is a discrepancy between the skills required by companies and those available on the market. The fact that 4 out of 10 profiles required by companies are difficult to find on the marketdue to lack of training or information, it shows that there is a need for reform of the world of work. In this sense, in fact, the Government reform proposal, foreseen in the 2022 Budget, moves on the strengthening of the employment centers on which you can read this in-depth analysis and also this special insert on the new GOL program. Both regulatory interventions aim precisely at resolving this misalignment.

USEFUL DOCUMENTS

Here is the Bulletin of the Excelsior Information System (Pdf 1 Mb) in which to deepen all the analytical data that emerged from the Unioncamere and Anpal report.

