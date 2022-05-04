47.039 new cases and 152 deaths- Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Data for Wednesday 4th May. The positivity rate was 14% with 335,275 swabs. Admissions: -81. Intensive care: +5

I’m 47.039



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 62,071, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,633,911the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 152 (yesterday 153), for a total of 164041

victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,282,800 And 60,381

those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 67,398). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,187,070equal to -12.890 compared to yesterday (-5.142 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 335.275, or 75,772 less than yesterday when there were 411,047. The 14% positivity rate; yesterday it was 15.1%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+6,471 cases). Campania (+5.341 cases), Lazio (+4.759) and Veneto (+4.468) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -81 (yesterday -99), for a total of 9,614

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am 5 (yesterday -2) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 371 seriously ill, with 42 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 45).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6.471 cases (yesterday +9.590)

Veneto: +4.468 cases (yesterday +6.126)

Campania: +5.341 cases (yesterday +7.577)

Lazio: +4.759 cases (yesterday +5.053)

Emilia Romagna: +4,306 cases (yesterday +2,354)

Piedmont: +2.496 cases (yesterday +3.870)

Sicily: +3.131 cases (yesterday +4.615)

Tuscany: +2.521 cases (yesterday +3.620)

Puglia: +3.101 cases (yesterday +4.766)

Marche: +1.347 cases (yesterday +2.017)

Liguria: +1.073 cases (yesterday +1.638)

Abruzzo: +1.553 cases (yesterday +2.273)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +898 cases (yesterday +1.169)

Calabria: +1.594 cases (yesterday +2.284)

Sardinia: +1.474 cases (yesterday +2.088)

Umbria: +893 cases (yesterday +944)

PA Bolzano: +348 cases (yesterday +541)

PA Trento: +322 cases (yesterday +434)

Basilicata: +533 cases (yesterday +751)

Molise: +340 cases (yesterday +243)

Valle d’Aosta: +70 cases (yesterday +118)

