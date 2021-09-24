“47 Ronin”, Keanu Reeves in a true samurai legend on tv tonight

A true story. A group of 18th century samurai, scimitars, pacts of fire, ancient traditions mixed with the fantasy genre. In 47, neither more nor less opposed the shōgun to avenge the killing of theirs daimyō: their master, who died at the hands of an evil tyrant. A half-breed, banished from their land and all kingdoms. Outcast and exiled, who cannot aspire to the role of samurai, he will be sought to take command of the brave soldiers, Kai (Keanu Reeves). Armor, witchcraft, the color of the eyes of the white fox encountered in the woods, the hero with the sharp sword will face these and a thousand vicissitudes. “47 Ronin”Tonight on tv, it is forbidden to be afraid.

Feudal Japan, and the difference between Western and Japanese culture, had already been brought to the big screen. But this film was considered an economic flop. Costing $ 175 million for its talented international cast, it grossed $ 151 million. Magazine Variety he called it the film among Hollywood’s biggest commercial failures of 2013, directed by Carl Rinsch, in its debut. Despite the variety of changing colors and the preciousness of the costumes, a kimono for every occasion, by Penny Rose, (the same as the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean), which give a legendary imprint to the oriental script. Half guerrilla, with fantastic and comic elements. “I would have preferred to be mauled by that beast rather than saved by a half-breed “. Extreme is the fidelity to an ideal and a master.

47 Ronin, look at me and tell me you don’t love me

Present authentic Japanese traditions had to be enriched with Hollywood themes. Demons, witches and enchanted beasts, souls that are handed down, a lightning dragon, do not go on American screens if not seasoned with scenes of battles in style “Gladiator“. “The last one samurai“With Tom Cruise And “Matrix”With the same protagonist Keanu, seem to relive in the martial movements of scimitars fighters. With Reeves, melancholy and with a battered charm tonight on TV, for the entire duration of the film “47 Ronin“. Rinko Kikuchi, a beautiful Japanese, is in the role of the evil witch, princess-geisha to be feared and loved. And the filming was done in Japanese, first, to facilitate the supporting cast, and only later also in English.

“They say that only demons have the ability to recognize the disguises of a witch. Are you a demon? ” The arrows used in the film, so perfect, were made by a craftsman who specializes in production, Michael Reape. So perfect that they can be used specifically for close-ups. The most beautiful part remains the combination of action and feeling: “I will come to look for you, through a thousand worlds and ten thousand veng, until I find you. “

Federica De Candia.

