471 dead, wounded or missing in a new wave of terror in Haiti | International

Every day that passes the situation in Haiti advances a little more towards ungovernability. Added to the dozens of police officers killed in recent months is the harsh confrontation between gangs in Port-au-Prince, which left 471 dead, wounded or missing in just nine days, according to the United Nations. According to the UN, the violent events were recorded between July 8 and 17, and the riots include another 3,000 people who have had to leave their homes.

In this context, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, Ulrika Richardson, has called on the parties involved in the clashes to end the violence and guarantee a humanitarian corridor to the Cité Soleil commune, located in the metropolitan area of ​​Haiti. the capital, Port-au-Prince. Richardson has pointed out that the needs in the area are “immense and growing due to poverty, lack of basic services, including security and the recent increase in violence.” Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the always turbulent political and economic situation in Haiti has been hit even harder. The power vacuum degenerated into a security crisis, with daily assassinations and kidnappings, especially in large areas of the capital.

Several barricades blocked streets in Port-au-Prince, in riots that were sparked by the shortage of gasoline, on July 13. Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

The gangs have taken control of important areas of the capital, subjecting the population to kidnappings and violence. The arrival of fuel and other supplies is controlled from the port, under the control of the gangs, and they have caused shortages of basic products in different towns while the population holds its breath trying to leave the house as little as possible.

The situation has become so desperate that attempts to leave the country include the sea via precarious boats full of people.

On Sunday, rescue teams from the Bahamas found the bodies of 17 migrants and rescued 25 other survivors after a boat capsized off the coast of the Bahamas. The authorities believe that practically all the occupants are Haitians and among the deceased there were 15 women, a man and a baby, according to an official statement shared on Twitter by the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, in which he also lists the 25 rescued people. Relief teams are also looking for at least one missing person.

Children displaced by the war between gangs in Port-au-Prince (Haiti) were received at a Catholic shelter last Saturday. Johnson Sabin (EFE)

According to the investigations, the boat had left New Providence, the most populated island of the Bahamian archipelago, at dawn on Sunday with some 60 people on board and bound for Miami, in the state of Florida, but it capsized shortly after 11 kilometers from the island. The authorities of the archipelago announced an investigation “to determine all the circumstances surrounding an alleged human smuggling operation that has caused” the death of immigrants. Human traffickers use the territory of the Bahamas – a group of islands off the coast of Florida – as a starting point to bring migrants to the United States.

The US Coast Guard intercepted a small boat carrying 123 people off Caye Anguilla in the western Bahamas in March, and a few days earlier detained more than 140 people off the coast of Andros, the archipelago’s largest island. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry lamented the death of the 17 immigrants through his Twitter account. “This new tragedy saddens the entire nation,” said the senior official.

