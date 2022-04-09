4,717 new positives, almost 4 thousand cured. Hospitalizations in the Covid wards are decreasing (-16) – Emilia-Romagna Region

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna they registered 1,321,748 cases of positivity, 4,717 more than yesterdayout of a total of 22,732 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,278 molecular and 11,454 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 20.8%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10,310,336 doses; out of the total they are 3,776,525 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94%. The third doses made are 2,758,042.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to 2.9%), the average age is 66.2 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,239 (-16 compared to yesterday, -1.3%), mean age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Parma (number unchanged from yesterday); 3 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 a Modena (-1); 13 a Bologna (+1); 3 a Imola (unchanged); 2 a Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 6 a Rimini (+1). No hospitalization a Piacenzanor a Forlì.

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 44.4 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 864 new cases (out of a total of 273,616 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (756 out of 204,379) e Reggio Emilia (724 out of 147,254); then Ravenna (with 497 out of 121,951) e Parma (445 out of 108,380), then Rimini (352 out of 127,227) e Ferrara (323 out of 91,644). They follow Piacenza (236 out of 70,465) e Cesena (205 out of 74,197). In the end, Forlì (172 out of 61,923) and the Imola district, with 143 new positive cases out of a total of 40,712 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 58,512 (+735). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 57,237 (+750), the 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 3,969 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,246,875.

Unfortunately, there are 13 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (an 80-year-old woman)

(an 80-year-old woman) 2 in the province of Modena (a man of 85 and a woman of 87)

(a man of 85 and a woman of 87) 3 in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old man and two women, 90 and 97 respectively)

(a 92-year-old man and two women, 90 and 97 respectively) 1 in the province of Ferrara (an 86-year-old woman)

(an 86-year-old woman) 2 in the province of Ravenna (both women, aged 79 and 94)

(both women, aged 79 and 94) 3 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two men, aged 83 and 87, and a woman aged 92)

(two men, aged 83 and 87, and a woman aged 92) 1 in the province of Rimini (a 92-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza And Reggio Emilianor in the Imola district.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,361.