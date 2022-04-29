NewsUS

$473.1 million will go to the happy buyer of a ticket in Arizona

(CNN) — The second Powerball jackpot of the year is off the board, with only one winning ticket left to claim it.

A ticket sold in Arizona won the $473.1 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, multi-state lottery game officials said.

The holder can choose between a life annuity of US$473.1 million divided into 30 staggered payments over 29 years or a single payment of US$283.3 million (both without counting taxes).

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68, with the Powerball number 4.

Smaller prizes on Wednesday included $1 million for a ticket sold in Indiana. That ticket matched the numbers drawn for all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

This is the third Powerball jackpot of 2022. The year’s biggest — $632.6 million split between two tickets in California and Wisconsin in early January — was also the seventh-biggest jackpot in Powerball history. The other prize of the year was US $ 185.3 million that fell on February 14.

This Wednesday’s jackpot is not in the top 10 of the game of all time, which starts at $ 564.1 million (February 2015) and is capped at $ 1,586 million (January 2016).

