48 Hours in Las Vegas: everything you need to know about the Dennis Rodman biopic

In that series, the incident received full attention with Michael Jordan, coach phil jackson Y supermodel Carmen Electra (then Rodman’s partner) talking about what happened when “the Worm” made the trip while the Bulls were trying to win the NBA championship.

“There is only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was no one on Earth who was more fun, or perhaps more dangerous, to have fun with. And yet that’s not half of what it is,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, told dead line.

“This film takes you on an unforgettable journey with the myth, the legend and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will and Jordan and most of all Dennis whose incredible career and life will make for an outrageously hilarious yet thoroughly human and emotional film. Do you think you know anything about ‘The Worm’? Just wait!” he added.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And it is that, Unlike the documentary, the film will detail in depth what Rodman experienced in Las Vegas. and how this event marked the relationship between Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodmanone that seemed to have its days numbered but that from that moment ended up getting stronger.

“Dennis refused to follow the pack. That is what made him the critic of many and what also made him a star. Their weekend in Vegas is full of fun and jokes, but it’s also full of important questions about the way public figures and workers are treatedespecially when his individuality is so vividly expressed,” Lord and Miller said of the film a few months ago.