“48 hours” on TV: Eddie Murphy almost fired, the connection with “The Warriors of the Night” and the other 7 secrets of the film

In 1982 Walter Hill, a cult director who had already made himself appreciated with “The warriors of the night” in 1979, directed a thrilling buddy movie (genre that has as its main theme the friendship between two people, ed.) about a police inspector, Jack Cates, and an inmate, Reggie Hammond, who join forces to capture – within 48 hours – two criminals, killers of cops. In the shoes of the two protagonists we find Nick Nolte and a rookie (cinematically speaking) Eddie Murphy, until then known only as a comedian on Saturday Night Live. Curiously Murphy, at the time 21, was not the first choice of the production (for the part of Reggie before him, other actors were evaluated, such as Richard Pryor and a young Denzel Washington), but thanks to “48 hours” his career took off: over the course of the decade he would star in numerous blockbusters such as “A Chair for Two” (1983), “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984), “The Prince Seeks a Wife” (1988) and the sequel “Ancora 48 hours “(1990). Waiting to see the film again, Thursday 7 October at 3.19 pm on Iris, here is a collection of little-known curiosities to be discovered.

7 October 2021 | 06:57

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED

