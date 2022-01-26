48-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV: The price has plummeted

Great news for anyone who would like to buy one LG OLED Smart TV: the price of the A1 series it literally collapsed in the last few hours. It is not known how long this price will last, but it is certain that it is due to the imminent arrival of the range 2022, which will replace the current one. For those who want to make a dealHowever, the arrival of the 2022 models is only an advantage: the A1 series has never been so cheap on Amazon.









The A1 series, we remember, is that of entry into the LG’s OLED world: above it we find the B1, the C1 and then the G1. The fact that it is OLED, and that it is LG, is still a clear guarantee of quality, even if it is not the high range of the Korean manufacturer. In fact, OLED technology is the most loved by experts in home cinema because it offers higher contrasts and brilliant colors than LCD technology. The downside, however, is a lower peak brightness and, more importantly, a much higher price. That’s why the 48-inch LG OLED48A16LA Smart TV on offer is a deal which many will want to take advantage of.

LG OLED48A16LA: technical characteristics

LG OLED48A16LA Smart TV is 48-inch model and 4K resolution from LG’s A1 range. It is a great OLED panel, which offers very beautiful colors and the pure black typical of this technology. The refresh rate is 60 Hz, great for movies and TV series but low for those who want to use this TV for gaming.

To improve the image quality, applying the now inevitable algorithms to the frames, is the proprietary Alpha 7 processor. There is no lack of compatibility with the contents HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos (for the audio) and not even the FilmMaker Mode, that is the original viewing mode, without algorithms, as the director had thought it.

The smart part of this TV is managed by the LG proprietary operating system WebOS, now one of the most popular on the market also thanks to the presence of all the main streaming apps: from YouTube to Netflix, passing through Disney + And Amazon Prime Video.

LG OLED48A16LA: the Amazon offer

The LG OLED48A16LA Smart TV is one of the entry level models in LG’s OLED range, but it is still a OLED TV it’s a LG TV: impossible to expect a low price. In fact, the list price of this model is very high: 1,499 euros.

Fortunately, it is currently in huge discount on Amazon and buy for much less: LG OLED48A16LA is for sale at 818 euros (-681 euros, -45%), product sold and shipped by Amazon.

LG OLED48A16LA Smart TV – 4K Resolution – 48 Inch Diagonal – OLED Screen