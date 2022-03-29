48 people arrested in an operation linked to the transfer of drugs in Isla Verde and the County

The Police Bureau arrested 48 people this morning for alleged retail sale of cocaine and marijuana in the main tourist areas of the island.

The operation, called “Cleaning beaches”, arose after complaints from residents and managers of hotels located on the coastal strip that runs from Condado to Isla Verde. He had the cooperation of the Organized Crime and Drugs Division of the Department of Justice, said the Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroa.

“21 vehicles were seized for confiscation, money, three firearms and drugs. With these arrests, the dismantling of an extensive scheme for the sale of controlled substances was achieved, which, among others, involved employees of businesses in the area,” said the Uniformed commissioner at a press conference.

“This operation arises as a result of an investigation originated in September of last year due to concerns and complaints to the Puerto Rico Police by residents of some hotels located in that tourist area. The detainees are between 17 and 61 years old, including two minors and three women. The latter were arrested for prostitution. The individuals were engaged in the sale of cocaine and marijuana. His main clients were tourists and guests of hotels in the area. These operated independently although some of them knew each other and carried out some coordinated transactions”, he added.

He specified that the 48 arrest warrants were obtained after making 64 illegal transactions with undercover police officers in 30 places such as the premises of an inn, restaurants, the parking lot of a chain pharmacy, rental establishments for items and equipment for water sports, as well as as in public spaces adjacent to the beach. One of the transactions even took place inside a vehicle driven by a taxi driver, said López Figueroa.

The arrests correspond to different ongoing investigations arising from citizen complaints about the sale of controlled substances. (alex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com) (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The arrest warrants were issued in the courts of San Juan, Bayamón and Carolina. Those arrested were set a lump sum bond of $2,180,000.

In total, 48 arrest warrants were issued, of which 14 were directed at people with a prior criminal record. In addition, 36 correspond to the Condado area and 12 to Isla Verde. Among the detainees, López Figueroa said, there is a taxi driver, hotel employees and a security guard.

He explained that there were three ways to effect the sale of drugs. They were made through fixed points, with the same employees of the tourist facilities or because they referred to a third party and through the personal delivery of illicit drugs in a type of “delivery”.

“They offered a variety of controlled substances, some in creative packaging for commercial image,” added the police chief.

“In the cases in which the seller was an employee of an establishment, after providing him with the service related to his workplace, he gave him a card or note with a telephone number and indicated that he could call him if he needed an additional service. By calling the number provided, they directly offered the delivery services of some drug, ”he added.

As part of the operation, they seized 29 vehicles for investigation purposes. (alex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com) (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

He added that the sale of drugs in the tourist area of ​​Isla Verde and the County “is extremely lucrative” because the price triples. As an example, he said that a bag of cocaine that costs $15 in the tourist area costs around $90.

Secretary of Justice, Sunday Emmanuelmentioned that it was a team effort that yielded results.

“What this shows is that when crime is attacked in a coordinated way, the effects are seen, if not immediately, in a faster way. A lot of technology has been used in this operation”, he pointed out.

He anticipated that there will be more operations of this nature.

For her part, the director of the Organized Crime and Drugs Division of Justice, the prosecutor Janet Parra Markethighlighted that “60 charges were filed against the defendants for violations of article 401 on the sale of controlled substances, and one charge for violating article 412 that prohibits the use of paraphernalia.”

The Police Commissioner added that the operation is a sequel to another carried out last year called “Work Plan 100 x 35” of the Auxiliary Superintendence of Special Operations directed by Colonel Carlos H. Cruz Burgos.