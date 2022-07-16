On the morning of July 15, 1974, one of the most paralyzing events in the world took place. the journalist Christine Chubbuck, was doing his morning news, when in full alive he decided to take his own life. That same day, he became the first person to commit a suicide on American television.

According to the images that were recorded of that tragic moment, the woman declared in front of the camera: “You are about to see another first: a suicide attempt.”, followed by pulling out a revolver and shooting himself in the head. Likewise, it was known that it was not an act without meditating, in fact it was already planned.

Such was the repercussion and the shock that it generated throughout the world that, his case became one of the best known and inspired the making of several films. One of the most recent was released in 2016. There Rebecca Hall brought the journalist back to life.

Regarding the tragic episode, after Christine Chubbuck it shot behind his right ear, his body fell onto the desk. Quickly the director raised the transmission and ran towards her, thinking that it was a joke in bad taste. Finally, when he arrived he saw the paralyzing scene.

The woman was rushed he died 14 hours later in hospital. To prevent the video of his suicide from being released, his family began legal action against the channel and it had to hand over the tapes and all his belongings.

48 years after the first live suicide on television: the tragic story of Christine Chubbuck.

Who was Christine Chubbuck?

The journalist was born on August 24, 1944 in Hudson and had two brothers, Tim and Greg. She grew up in a close-knit family, but she suffered from depression, so his parents invested a lot of money in psychologists and psychiatrists. Although they medicated her, they never achieved a 100% recovery.

Christine stood out as one of the best students at Boston University and from his childhood he showed to have the innate talent for journalism. That was how he got a job at a very young age on the television channel WVIZ. He later moved to Florida, where he joined the WXLT TV network.

Chubbuck was only 29 years old and became the host of a program that was broadcast on Sunday mornings on channel 40. In 1970, he attempted suicide for the first time with an overdose of medication, but failed to carry out his task. Also, her depression grew when an ovary had to be removed, and her chances of becoming a mother were unlikely.

Preparation before suicide

Three weeks before her death, the journalist asked the director of the channel if she could do a report on the suicide. That’s how she visited the local sheriff’s department, to discuss the methods people used.

In the interview, the officer explained that one of the most efficient ways to kill himself was to use a .38 caliber revolver with the bullets perforated at the end, and to shoot himself in the back of the head, not in the temple. Finally, after collecting enough information, Christine Chubbuck bought the gun and on July 15, 1974 ended her life.