48,483 new cases and 156 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 9 March. The trend of the slightly uphill curve, as also happened in March 2021, after the second wave. The positivity rate was stable at 11.2% with 433,961 swabs. Admissions: -201. Intensive care: -29

I’m 48,483

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 60,191, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 13,159,342

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 156

(yesterday 184), for a total of 156,357 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 12.001.063 And 59,258 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 57,408). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,001,922equal to -9.599 compared to yesterday (+3,161 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 433.961, or 97,233 less than yesterday when it was 531,194. The stable positivity rate of 11.2% (the approximation of 11.17%); yesterday it was 11.3%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The curve drops after the weekly peak on Tuesday following its usual swing. The slightly rising trend

and you can see it from the comparison with last Wednesday (March 2) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +36,429 cases with a rate of 8.8%: today, in fact, there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (11.2% versus 8.8%).

We remember that also in March of last year, in 2021, there was a slight recovery after the second wave (October-January 2021), which had run out in a month (in April it was already falling) and without touching high numbers in terms of new infected. The reason for this reversal could be a decline in attention, considering that there are still more than a million current positives.

Globally, according to the WHO, in the last week (28 February-6 March) the decrease in infections slowed: -5% new cases compared to the week before (over 10 million), while deaths mark -8% (equal to 52,700 victims). The decrease in weekly infections and deaths in the European region is more decisive than the world one: cases were 18% less than in the previous week, equal to over 4.7 million, in any case 45% of the world total. The deaths in the area were instead 19,076 in 7 days, down by 15%. Italy, with 1,366 weekly deaths (2.3 per 100 thousand inhabitants), but down by 13%, still among the 3 countries with the most victims in the European region, after Russia (5,354 deaths per week) and Germany (1,424 ).

The health system Hospital stays are decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m -201 (yesterday -213), for a total of 8,575 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -29 (yesterday -11) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 563with 43 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 50).

The victims 156 victims in the bulletin against 184 yesterday. Four regions / provinces report zero bereavement – these are Marche, Basilicata, Valle d’Aosta and the province of Trento – while the highest number of deaths in Sicily (26, counting 18 previous deaths).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 2,373,318: +5,583 cases (yesterday +6,497)

Veneto 1.362.882: +3.982 cases (yesterday +5.263)

Campania 1,240,518: +4,303 cases (yesterday +5,852)

Emilia Romagna 1,204,720: +2,517 cases (yesterday +1,671)

Lazio 1.112.165: +5.642 cases (yesterday +6.214)

Piedmont 994.150: +1.899 cases (yesterday +2.330)

Tuscany 880.603: +3.172 cases (yesterday +3.840)

Sicily 831.421: +4.884 cases (yesterday +7.049)

Puglia 768.082: +4.155 cases (yesterday +6.026)

Liguria 354.228: +1.187 cases (yesterday +1.510)

Marche 340,627: +1,748 cases (yesterday +2,213)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 313.502: +748 cases (yesterday +837)

Abruzzo 273.273: +1.211 cases (yesterday +1.684)

Calabria 233.237: +2.532 cases (yesterday +2.943)

Umbria 193,798: +1,499 cases (yesterday +1,635)

PA Bolzano 192.802: +565 cases (yesterday +1.123)

Sardinia 187.466: +1.632 cases (yesterday +2.063)

PA Trento 141.504: +288 cases (yesterday +403)

Basilicata 87.850: +604 cases (yesterday +736)

Molise 41.382: +287 cases (yesterday +219)

Valle d’Aosta 31.814: +45 cases (yesterday +83)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 38,845: +14 deaths

Veneto 13,937: +14 deaths

Campania 9,854: +7 deaths

Emilia Romagna 16,033: +12 deaths

Lazio 10,529: +13 deaths

Piedmont 13.109: +9 deaths

Tuscany 9,179: +17 deaths

Sicily 9,681: +26 deaths

Puglia 7,760: +15 deaths

Liguria 5,142: +3 deaths

Marche 3,619: no new deaths

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,819: + 4 deaths

Abruzzo 3,006: +3 deaths

Calabria 2,158: +7 deaths

Umbria 1,754: +3 deaths

PA Bolzano 1,420: +2 deaths

Sardinia 2,104: +5 deaths

PA Trento 1,527: no new deaths

Basilicata 782: no new deaths

Molise 577: +2 deaths

Valle d’Aosta 522: no new deaths

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

The Abruzzo Region announces that 2 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as duplicates. One of the deaths reported today referred to an earlier period.

The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it appears that two deaths registered today date back to the days 29/01 and 02/03/2022

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 3 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 4, following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 3 positive tests removed after case review.

The Region of Sicily announces that 1341 cases communicated today relate to days prior to 08/03/22 (of which n. 1070 of 07/03/22, n. 76 of 06/03/22, n. 21 of 05 / 03/22, no. 38 of 04/03/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 8 ON 03/08/2022 – N. 4 ON 03/07/2022 – N. 2 ON 03/06/2022 – N. 1 ON 03/05/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 02/03/2022 – N. 2 ON 01/03/2022 – N. 2 ON 28/02/2022 – N. 2 ON 27/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 02/23/2022 – N. 1 ON 02/22/2022 – N. 1 ON 02/04/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that: 3 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 4 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.