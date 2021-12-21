49 positives aboard the cruise ship

Forty-eight passengers and staff tested positive for Covid on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that returned to Miami on Saturday. The company itself communicated the situation on board. Royal Caribbean told Business Insider that those infected “were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive. Each person was quickly quarantined. All those who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and we continuously monitored their health, ”the statement said.

Covid outbreak on board

Company guidelines require travelers over the age of 12 to be vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Royal Caribbean said 95% of the people aboard the ship and 98% of those who contracted Covid were vaccinated according to those guidelines. Symphony of the Seas, one of the fleet’s flagships, had returned to Miami after completing a week-long tour of the Caribbean islands and her voyage was unaffected by the outbreak. There were 6,000 people on board the cruise ship.

With the advancement of the Omicron variant, the company has decided to strengthen its protocols on the use of the mask. Now, passengers are required to wear it at all times unless they are eating or drinking or outdoors or inside their cabin.