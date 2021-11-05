4K mode and 60 FPS on PS5, for the description of GameStop – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring is one of the most talked about games of the moment. Yesterday’s presentation convinced some and not thrilled others, but FromSoftware’s new game has certainly attracted attention and many await its release. However, we still don’t know everything about the game, such as performance. Now, however, the GameStop USA site reveals that Elden Ring will have a 4K and a 60 FPS mode, at least on PS5.

There description of Elden Ring on the GameStop website, in fact, it states: “Using the power of the new generation of consoles, PS5 will allow players to customize their experience by choosing between Graphics Mode to improve the game’s graphics (up to 4K) or Performance Mode for a frame rate. higher (up to 60FPS). ”

We note that it is specified “up to” 4K and 60 FPS, so it will be necessary to understand how stable the game will be and how much it will actually be able to offer. FromSoftware is certainly not known for the quality of the purely technical side of its games, so Elden Ring could suffer from some limitations at least initially. For now we cannot know: we will probably be able to find out thanks to the closed beta, coming soon.

Elden Ring

We add that, while it is true that the description only mentions PS5, it is credible that the same type of mode is available on Xbox Series X and maybe even on the Xbox Series S. The presence of two different graphics modes is not strange. Demon’s Souls, on PS5, also offers two graphic versions, one that points to 4K and one that points to 60 FPS with 4K upscale. Demon’s Souls, however, has more elaborate graphics than Elden Ring.

