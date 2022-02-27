4K projectors with Android TV: models and prices

There are different types of projectors with smart functions, divided into several segments. There are portable projectors, designed to be taken with you to friends’ houses and outdoor meetings so you can project photos, videos or any multimedia content you want on a wall . On the other hand, there are more complete teams that will not be as comfortable to move, but that will offer more and more image quality depending on the budget that we are willing to spend. Of course, these types of projectors have their own built-in speaker systems, making the use of these devices really easy and practical.

Portable projectors with Android TV

We’ll start talking about compact equipment that integrate the Google system for televisions. In this group we will include projectors with a 1080p maximum resolutionstarting from a basic model, but that fulfills its function to more powerful equipment, but with less affordable prices.

Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector

If you are looking for a compact team, this Anker model can be a great option for you. your lamp of 200ANSI Lumen it can project up to a 100-inch screen with a resolution of 854 by 480 pixels. It is not especially powerful, but it is one of the most accessible products in its segment. To use it, you will have to make sure that the environment you want to use it in is really dark. Have 4 hours of autonomy And you can access the Play Store to download any streaming app for your Android system.

As a negative point, it does not support the screen-mirroring with a smartphone. If you want to see any content on the projector, you will have to do it through its operating system by downloading the app you want.

XGIMI Mogo Pro Mini

We level up. This model. have full HD resolution and a power of 300ANSI Lumen. In addition, it incorporates high quality sound thanks to its Harman Kardon speaker system. In this case, you can’t stream content from your mobile, so you will have to download the applications from the Android store.

It is a fairly complete team, with the ability to put a huge screen of 100 inches. Has perspective correction to prevent the image from being distorted and a great system of auto focus. Its design is elegant and minimalist and its built-in battery can last up to 2 hours at full capacity.

Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector

It’s portable, but it’s substantially larger than the previous two models. This equipment can project a screen of 120 inches with full HD resolution. Not bad for its price. The power is 1,200 lumens (400 ANSI Lumen) and supports HDR10, as well as high quality sound. It has Android 9 as the operating system, but you can also connect any other accessory such as a Chromecast if you wish.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Finally, this projector is not exactly cheap, but it is interesting. Its size is big enough compact so that we can move it with some ease. Have full HD resolution and a light bulb 1,000 lumens. The sound is in charge of Yamaha and it has Android TV with Google Assistant. With this equipment you can project an image of up to 150 inches. It also has great color accuracy and very good ratings. It is one of the most complete equipment you will find, since it is halfway between portability and the quality of 4K equipment.

4K projectors with Android TV

If, in addition to looking for a smart projector with Android TV, you also want it to have highest possible qualityhere are a few models with resolution Ultra-HD so you don’t miss a single detail.

XGIMI Horizon Pro

This is one of the older brothers of the XGIMI Mogo Pro Mini. It has UHD resolution and its lamp reaches 2,200 lumens, so the brightness is guaranteed with this team. It has a system of adaptive lens correction and it’s really easy to use.

Inside it runs Android TV in its version 10, a system that you can also control using voice commands from Google Assistant. It supports HDR10 and, on this occasion, you can project a surface area up to 300 inches. It also has Chromecast built-in and has some very generous connectivity options.

BenQ x3000i

Its features are very similar to the model that we have discussed a few lines above. Have 4K resolutionand at this resolution, its maximum refresh rate is 60Hz. In this aspect, it ties with the XGIMI Horizon Pro, as well as in its price.

However, the BenQ model has a maximum brightness of 3,000 lumens, as well as better contrast and greater ability to represent the DCI-P3 color profile. If we reduce its resolution, the Benq x3000i offers up to 240Hzbeing a very well focused product for the gaming.

As if that were not enough, this model has a slot in its base where we can connect a dongle that comes in the pack. It’s about a Android TV device that will enhance the device and its user experience.

