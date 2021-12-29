4K Ultra HD + blu-ray edition for the Bondian No time to die

Universal finally launches in home video No time to die, or the twenty-fifth cinematic adventure of secret agent James Bond. As well as fifth and apparently last in which Daniel Craig plays the role of 007. Adventure available in a collector’s edition that contains it both in blu-ray format and on 4K Ultra HD support. Thus allowing you to watch in the best possible audiovisual quality the Hollywood film with the highest box office in the pandemic era. Film that opens through a sequence with an almost horror flavor, with mother and daughter attacked at home by an individual with a white mask on his face. Even before it is honored For your eyes only in showing the protagonist visiting the tomb of Vesper Lynd aka Eva Green.

But what else do we have ahead of the opening credits, accompanied by the title track sung by Billie Eilish?

We have a long and highly spectacular prologue based on motorbike escapes, speeding cars in action and flying bullets on the ground of Matera. Just to immediately catapult the viewer into the plot centered on the now former British spy who, having retired from MI6, undertakes a particular mission. Aimed at rescuing the kidnapped scientist Valdo Obruchev, played by David Dencik; as the villain on duty turns out to be Lyutsifer Safin. The Safin once affiliated with Specter and now a terrorist in possession of extremely destructive weapons, intent on unleashing a worldwide danger. A Rami Malek, the latter, which, speaking of horror, manifests a disturbing almost vampire look. Pairing with Blofeld without right eye embodied for the second time by Christoph Waltz.

On the other hand, there is also a massacre during a party in Cuba and a battle immersed in a foggy forest during No time to die. Probably one of the darkest (if not the darkest) Bond movies ever. Accomplices, moreover, are the memorable verbal duels between the aforementioned Malek and Craig who do not seem to hide a certain (retro) Bergmanian taste. Not to mention the fact that it is practically impossible not to identify strong similarities between the staged threat and the real one relating to the Coronavirus. Threatens that, behind the camera, Cary Joji Fukunaga it makes good use of it to accentuate the underlying drama of the operation. Between inevitable revelations and the entire final situation on the island aimed at recalling the analogous one of the progenitor Licence to kill.

While it is Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch who represent the pink share of the more than two and forty hours of viewing.

Made very smooth by the more than valid assembly of Tom Croos and Elliot Graham, up to the painful final phase. With the result of one of the best feature films dedicated to the ace of espionage born from the pen of Ian Fleming. Especially since it closes in a moving and nostalgic way on the notes of All the time in the world from Louis Armstrong. Already soundtrack of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. And it is precisely eleven minutes of looking at the realization of the aforementioned sequence in Matera that are among the extra contents included in this edition. Contents present exclusively on the 4K Ultra HD disc, starting with six minutes on the stunts and seven on the locations, from Norway to Scotland. Three quarters of an hour of special retrospective on Craig’s fifteen-year Bondian epic and seven minutes relating to the construction of No time to die they do the rest.