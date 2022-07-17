4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review: The Last Witch Hunter

The Last Witch Hunter

United States, China, Canada: 2015

Director: Breck Eisner

Screenplay: Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless

Actors: Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood

Publisher: M6 Video

Duration: 1h46

Genre: Fantasy

Cinema release date: October 28, 2015

BR4K Release Date: July 27, 2022

Our current world rests on a fragile pact governing peace between humans and witches. The latter are allowed to live secretly among us as long as they do not resort to black magic. Kaulder, a member of the Brotherhood of the Ax and the Cross who guarantees this pact, has hunted rebellious witches for over 800 years. But when one of his band members is murdered, war is about to break out and turn the streets of New York into a veritable battlefield…

The film

[3/5]

“Vin Diesel’s face only really looks out of place in films that take place in the present or the future. Seeing him appear bearded during the medieval prologue of this film leaves us indeed fearing the worst, as the actor, accustomed to the roles of fantastic warriors or frenzied drivers, denotes it. Yet it is another distinctive aspect of his features that will later be put to good use, since the character he plays in The Last Witch Hunter is doomed to be immortal. Because over the fairly substantial duration of his career, which really began at the beginning of the century, Vin Diesel has not undergone any significant change in his physique. This temporal immobility indirectly turns against the character, prisoner of an aimless life, although it is punctuated by ephemeral adventures. The thankless task of maintaining the status quo between men and witches he carries out with the same wry stoicism with which Diesel has traversed his filmography so far. Suffice to say that this genre film will not convert new fans to the appreciation of the talent of the actor, but that it reserves a surprisingly controlled spectacle for those who only expect action against a backdrop of a mind-boggling story.

After two or three decades of increased exploration by all forms of fiction, film, television and abundant specialist literature, there is no original story left to tell around witches in particular and the clash between the world of the living and that of the dead in general. The setting of this part of the fantastic no longer harbors any potential for innovation, while the public’s thirst for this kind of story seems endless. It would therefore be illusory to expect any further revelation in this area, all the less probable since the constant progress of technical capacities unfortunately encourages producers to favor the one-upmanship of effects over the preservation of enchantment by way of skillful suggestion. In the context of such gloom of substance and form, Breck Eisner’s fifth film emerges unexpectedly with honors, also because it employs a serious tone that leaves little room for maneuver parody or Manichean exaggeration. It would certainly be a waste of time to point out all the inconsistencies in the script, as well as the obvious liberties taken with reality, which is very abstract in this kind of film anyway. But as solid and relatively sober entertainment, The Last Witch Hunter amply fulfills its contract.

The quality of the technical execution, among other things in terms of Dean Semler’s photography and that of special effects used wisely and almost satisfactory from an aesthetic point of view, and the controlled narration prevent the story from sinking into the chaos that has already fatally overwhelmed many similar films. Even the most incongruous twists flow naturally into a dramatic flow that keeps the most blatant exaggerations at bay. So variations in the hero’s invincible nature don’t result in pathos-laden gasps, just as the supernatural character of the story doesn’t trigger a litany of religious gibberish either. A certain pragmatism is on the contrary the key value in this adventure with widely proven ingredients. The feat then consists in making the spectator believe in it, who is obviously not fooled by the tricks used, but who nevertheless lets himself be taken in by the game, thanks to the conviction with which all the participants submit their passably grandiloquent work to him. In sum, The Last Witch Hunter is a genre film that could have failed miserably for any number of reasons, but which has held its head high, especially thanks to Breck Eisner’s application free from the slightest tendency to bluster. »

Review by our editor Tobias Dunschen.

4K tidal wave at M6 Video

Little by little, the 4K format is making its nest: even if we are still far from talking about an explosion of the market, at the end of the summer season, France will have quietly exceeded the 1100 titles available in Ultra High-Definition, which is quite encouraging. Gradually, the “big” catalog films therefore begin to appear on our screens in 2160p, and as such, M6 Video is particularly strong with a new 4K burst composed of nothing less than 10 titles in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format.

On July 27, 2022, M6 Video will therefore invite us to rediscover 10 great classics from its catalog in Ultra High-Definition: these are films Iron Man (Jon Favreau, 2008), The Incredible Hulk (Louis Leterrier, 2008), Minesweepers (Kathryn Bigelow, 2008), RED (Robert Schwentke, 2010), Looper (Rian Johnson, 2012), Blood and tears (Peter Berg, 2013), Elusive (Louis Leterrier, 2013), The Last Witch Hunter (Breck Eisner, 2015), point break (Ericson Core, 2015) and Deepwater (Peter Berg, 2016). Ten films, ten blockbusters, definitely part of the “best-sellers” from M6 Videowhich benefit here from a grouped facelift.

We don’t know what prompted the publisher to suddenly rush in and unleash such a salvo of 4K restored titles, especially for films whose releases date back a few years now. However, it is suspected that SND and M6 Video will probably soon lose the rights to some of these films, and that if they wanted the opportunity to exploit their vein a little more, it was now or never. Thus, and to cite only the most obvious of the lot, we would probably not be surprised to see Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format in the near future, perhaps even already in 2023, in stamped editions disney / Marvel and taking up the graphic charter of the other films already released so far.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

General Technical Comment

[4/5]

However, with regard to the titles that we may have had in our hands in Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD format (curiously, precisely, the two Marvel are still missing…), M6 Video didn’t rush the job: the masters available to the publisher are recent, and the precision/delicacy of the Ultra High-Definition on the whole of this new wave is literally excellent.

In any case, the films are offered in sublime 2160p transfers, and it goes without saying that if the Blu-rays of most of these blockbusters were already excellent, we will always note a significant improvement in sharpness and level of detail, all combined with improved contrasts and explosive colors that can be attributed, at least in part, to the contribution of HDR technology. The blacks are also often so sharp that some may find that these new 4K transfers tend to darken the image. It is a mistake. However, the definition of shadows and lights is much improved, and stands out even more blatantly than before, especially on films benefiting from strong aesthetic biases (and there are a few in the lot).

However, on the whole, the gradients in the dark tones are more subtly blended and offer better detail in the textures as well as on some of the special effects – 4K is not to be spared at this level and some films take it. clearly full of the mouth, with effects even more visible and even more ridiculous than at the time. When it comes to the brighter footage, detail pops out with absolutely excellent sharpness and clarity, on most films in this wave. Faces and close-ups are offered with extreme precision, while fabrics and accessories present sometimes minute levels of detail. We didn’t notice any banding or contrasts that were too extreme in their entrenchments (even if point break sometimes comes close to the yellow card). On some films, we will notice small drops in speed in terms of colors, with passages during which the blacks tend to merge.

On the sound side, all the films are offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in VF and VO, with in some cases an original version with a mix Dolby Atmos (with a “core” in Dolby TrueHD 7.1). In any case, and being the selection of blockbusters that fart everywhere, all the time and in every corner that we have made M6 Video this month, honestly, you’ll be treated to a great acoustic spectacle whichever movie you choose from the bundle.

As for the supplements, no supplements on the 4K cakes, but we will find all the bonuses on the Blu-ray versions of the film, also available in the boxes since all these editions are 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray combos.