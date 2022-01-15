4K video compares the FPS with and without DLSS, for a + 45% of performance – Nerd4.life

Yesterday, January 14, 2022, it was published on PC God of War. The game, in this version, can take advantage of various technologies, such as Nvidia DLSS, which improves performance by up to 45%. Now, we can see a 4K video which compares the game with and without DLSS and shows us the FPS. You can see the video above.

The 4K video of God of War on PC shows us multiple game areas, clearly indicating how many FPS the game is capable of achieving in 4K resolution. Obviously these tests are done with high-end computers. In some sections, the frame rate comes up almost 160 FPS thanks to DLSS. In video, on average, FPS is always above 90-100 frames per second using DLSS.

There official description shared by Nvidia reads: “NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a revolutionary AI rendering technology that boosts graphics performance via dedicated AI Tensor Core processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. When enabled, performance is increased up to 45% to 4K, allowing you to play God of War with phenomenal graphics, higher frame rates and uncompromising image quality. ”

If you are interested in a more in-depth technical analysis, we suggest you read that of Digital Foundry, which we have summarized here. Finally, here’s our review of the PC version of God of War.