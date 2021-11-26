-4kg in 7g with the Mediterranean Weekly Diet

Start this today Diet for lose weight with a program based on a diet weekly which allows you to arrive in great shape in the fall! – 3 Kg in 7 days with this brand new diet Mediterranean! Nutrition based on the consumption of foods that spontaneously offers the territory in which we live. Fruit. Vegetables. Legumes and cereals. Balanced and rich in healthy nutrients, it is the one that best meets your body’s needs.

This diet to lose weight it takes up the principles of the typical diet of the Mediterranean basin. Followed by our ancestors, it integrates them with those of chrononutrition. Which teaches how to eat foods at the time of day when the body metabolizes them better.



MONDAY / 1st DAY

– ON AWAKENING: a large glass of water at room temperature or lukewarm with a few drops of lemon. – BREAKFAST: 1 seasonal fruit. + tea / herbal tea / coffee + 1 teaspoon of organic honey + wholemeal / rye bread or 2 rusks with jam / honey. Or porridge. Savory alternative: wholemeal / rye bread + bresaola / roast turkey / smoked salmon, no more than three times a week because they are richer in salt. – MORNING SNACK (ABOUT 10 HOURS): 2 small seasonal fruits (for example apricot. Or plum). + 10 grams of dried fruit (e.g. 1 walnut, 2 hazelnuts). – LUNCH: Grilled aubergines / courgettes + quinoa with vegetables and hazelnuts. (Or wholemeal pasta or other grains with vegetables). – AFTERNOON SNACK (ABOUT 4.30 pm): 1 large seasonal fruit (e.g. peach). Or a jar of skyr yogurt. – DINNER: mixed boiled vegetables in season. + 1 slice of turkey. + 1 egg.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– ON AWAKENING: a large glass of water at room temperature or lukewarm with a few drops of lemon. – BREAKFAST: 1 seasonal fruit + tea / herbal tea / coffee + 1 teaspoon of organic honey + wholemeal / rye bread or 2 rusks with jam / honey or porridge. Savory alternative: wholemeal / rye bread + bresaola / roast turkey / smoked salmon, no more than three times a week because they are richer in salt. – MORNING SNACK (ABOUT 10 HOURS): 2 small seasonal fruits (for example apricot. Or plum). + 10 grams of dried fruit (eg 1 walnut. 2 hazelnuts). – LUNCH: vegetables. + cream of zucchini, asparagus and spinach with buckwheat. – AFTERNOON SNACK (ABOUT 4.30 pm): 1 large seasonal fruit (eg peach) or a jar of yogurt skyr. – DINNER: fennel. Or other seasonal vegetables. More fish steak (Tuna. Sword. Salmon) on the grill. Or baked.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– ON AWAKENING: a large glass of water at room temperature or lukewarm with a few drops of lemon. – BREAKFAST: 1 seasonal fruit + tea / herbal tea / coffee + 1 teaspoon of organic honey + wholemeal / rye bread or 2 rusks with jam / honey or porridge. Savory alternative: wholemeal / rye bread + bresaola / roast turkey / smoked salmon, no more than three times a week because they are richer in salt. – MORNING SNACK (ABOUT 10 HOURS): 2 small seasonal fruits (for example apricot. Or plum). Plus 10 grams of dried fruit (eg 1 walnut. Or 2 hazelnuts). – LUNCH: green beans. Plus spelled salad with grilled chicken and dried cherry tomato pesto. – AFTERNOON SNACK (ABOUT 4.30 pm): 1 large seasonal fruit (e.g. peach). Or a jar of skyr yogurt. – DINNER: julienne carrots. Or other vegetables. More white fish to taste. (Also frozen). Seasoned with lemon juice and flavorings.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– ON AWAKENING: a large glass of water at room temperature or lukewarm with a few drops of lemon. – BREAKFAST: 1 seasonal fruit + tea / herbal tea / coffee + 1 teaspoon of organic honey + wholemeal / rye bread or 2 rusks with jam / honey or porridge. Savory alternative: wholemeal / rye bread + bresaola / roast turkey / smoked salmon, no more than three times a week because they are richer in salt. – MORNING SNACK (ABOUT 10 HOURS): 2 small seasonal fruits (for example apricot, plum) + 10 grams of dried fruit (for example 1 walnut. 2 hazelnuts). – LUNCH: mixed salad with sprouts + wholemeal orecchiette with vegetable and nut pesto. – AFTERNOON SNACK (ABOUT 4.30 pm): 1 large seasonal fruit (e.g. peach). Or a jar of skyr yogurt. – DINNER: vegetable soup. + stir-fried chicken with celery and lime. + 1 egg.