4th generation iPhone SE: the screen becomes large and goes to 5.7 “

Apple intends to introduce fourth generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7 ”screen in 2023; while the third version should see the light this year and still have a 4.7 ”LCD display.

The rumors come from the Twitter profile of Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), a company that deals with end-to-end consulting on the global supply chain for all products that mount displays.

Will iPhone SE become big in 2023?



Young gave two news: the first concerns the name of the iPhone SE which should be released this year and which would be called iPhone SE + 5G. The name already implies that the phone will be equipped with a 5G modem compared to the 4G mounted on the model that in 2020 revived the SE line of Apple phones.

The second piece of news looks to the future and refers to the fourth generation of iPhone SE which, previously released in 2024, it would instead be ready for 2023 and would have a 5.7 “screen: measure that, only from the point of view of size, would put it in competition with the mini versions of the basic range of the iPhone. The iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4 ”screen.