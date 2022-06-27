4th of July Tops – 11 Fun and Festive Picks Starting at Just $7
Fireworks! Food! Friends! Family! Flags! The 4th of July ! The holiday is all about celebrating the independence of the United States, and we like to go all out. This obviously means starting with our outfit!
You still have time to grab a cute America-themed t-shirt from Amazon Prime, but time is running out, so let’s do this thing. Shop our favorite picks below!
This Cool Girl Tee
We love fun graphic tees, and this one’s for all the naughtiest girls out there!
Get the All American Girl 4th of July t-shirt for just $21 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This tank cut out
How cool is that? The cutouts in the back form a design inspired by the American flag! Just perfect for patriotic holidays.
Get the Askwind American Flag Hollow Tank Top (originally $14) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Sweet Treat Tee
This t-shirt caught our attention because it reminds We of our beloved red, white and blue popsicles. Extra points if you take a picture wearing this t-shirt while eating one!
Get the Woffccrd American Flag Popsicle t-shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This tank top with a painted look
The monochrome flag pattern on this soft tank top looks painted on, almost like street art!
Get the LUKYCILD American Flag Tank Top (originally $16) starting at just $7 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This tiered tank
If you want something with a little more ruffles than a regular t-shirt or tank top, this starry top is the way to go! It has ruffles and ties at the shoulders!
Get the Deerose Tie-Shoulder Sleeveless Babydoll Blouse (originally $20) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This camouflage tank
If you’ve been waiting for some camouflage, now’s your time! This henley tank top even has an American flag patch pocket on one side of the chest!
Get the Farktop American Flag Camo Tank Top (originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This Disney t-shirt
Disney is life – so you know you have to represent! This Minnie Mouse starry t-shirt will be so cute on the fourth.
Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Red White Blue Stars 4th of July t-shirt for just $23 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This vintage style t-shirt
Food and drink play a major role in most 4th of July festivities, and so does the party! Be sure to play some Miley Cyrus on the Bluetooth speaker at the barbecue!
Get the Party in the USA shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This peace sign t-shirt
This t-shirt is all about good vibes! It’s all about peace and love!
Get the American Flag Peace Sign Hand T-Shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This funny (and punny) t-shirt
Make everyone laugh at the parade, at the barbecue or at the fireworks with this amazing George Washington t-shirt!
Get the They Hate Us Cuz They Ain’t Us Funny 4th of July t-shirt for just $14 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
This flag blouse
This draped, button-up tee is the best mix of comfy and cute for the holidays! We also love the knotted detail on the front!
Get the For G and PL July 4th American Flag Tee (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
Not your style? Shop more 4th of July themed tops here and be sure to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
