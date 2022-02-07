5.1 billion dollars in revenues from microtransactions alone, in 2021 – Nerd4.life

In 2021 Activision Blizzard he got well $ 5.1 billion from microtransactions of his games. What just ended was thebest year ever for Activision Blizzard in terms of total revenues, which reached a grand total of $ 8.804 billion, as previously reported.

What is surprising, however, is precisely the data of microtransactions, which accounted for 61% of the company’s proceeds, which moreover launches fewer and fewer games for this reason (we will see after the acquisition of Microsoft if it will still be like this).

It must be said that the figure includes not only in-game purchases, but also DLCs and World of Warcraft subscriptions. Whatever the case may be, the prize funds and cosmetic purchases did the big thing. Yes, the dresses for the characters and the ballets are now making more money than the actual games.

Indeed, to be honest even a giant like the Call of Duty franchise has seen a drop in sales this year, with Call of Duty: Vanguard. Despite this, microtransactions have held up, thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile (which alone collects more than a billion dollars a year), King’s games and all the other titles live service of the company.