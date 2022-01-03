5 (+1) celebs who dated their best friend’s ex

In the end, the world of celebrities is quite small so it can happen that you go out with the same ex. The point is that it happens even among best * friends *, although for some of them it doesn’t seem to be a problem at all. How would you take it if your best friend dated your ex? Here are the celebs who had an ex in common, but remained friends despite everything. Maybe, we too can learn to take it with sportsmanship.

TAYLOR SWIFT, SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR LAUTNER

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez have been best friends for years, despite a mutual ex: Taylor Lautner. The first to attend it was Selena in 2009, while working on the same film. It must be said that it was not an important story so much that, for a long time, they both denied it was there. Taylor arrived a few months later, but that doesn’t seem to have affected their friendship.

JUSTIN, HAILEY BIEBER AND SHAWN MENDES

Justin And Hailey they dated for a few months, in a fairly mild way, in 2015 and then only got serious in 2018. In the meantime Hailey attended Shawn Mendes that he left just for Justin. The two singers had been friends for a long time and still esteem each other, indeed at the last minute Met Gala they met with their respective companions and were very nice to each other.

COURTNEY COX, JENNIFER ANISTON AND ADAM DURITZ

The alchemy that was on the set of Friends between Monica And Rachel, as we know, it is true because Courtney Cox And Jennifer Aniston they are best friends even in real life. They both went out with Adam Duritz, frontman of the Counting Crows. The first was Jennifer in ’95, then two years later it was the turn of Courtney. In both cases it did not work: that one has warned the other?

CAMERON DIAZ, JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND P. DIDDY

Cameron Diaz And Jennifer Lopez they are longtime friends and have often worked together as well. To join them there are also the exes: Alex Rodriguez And P. Diddy. One went out with the former historian of the other, but without this being a problem. After all, a lot of water had passed under the bridge to face the matter with serenity.

ANNE V, BEHATI PRINSLOO AND ADAM LEVINE

The model Anne V And Behati Prinsloo they met when they both became Victoria’s secret angels and they both bonded a lot. It must be said that one year after the end of his affair with Adam Levine, Anne V she was very supportive and also happy with her colleague’s engagement to her ex. Either the story wasn’t that serious or she really faked it perfectly. Maybe!

NIKKI REED, NINA DOBREV AND IAN SOMERHALDER

For a long time there has been talk of jealousies, antipathy between Nikki Reed And Nina Dobrev due to di Ian Somerhalder. But in truth there is nothing more false. As they both explained, there is no problem between them and when Reed started dating his colleague, Dobrev she had already been single for a while and had well processed the end of the affair with her ex.