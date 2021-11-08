Inflation is increasingly scary. A possible flare-up in prices at the end of the year would lead to a sharp reduction in consumption, with repercussions on Christmas purchases and also on next year’s growth. To sound the alarm is Confcommercio, which estimates up to 5.3 billion euros of consumption that risk going up in smoke. Markets are also watching the price rush with concern, but there ECB he reassures us again: it is a “temporary” flare-up, far removed from the situation of the 1970s and 1980s.

Inflation, Confcommercio alarm: “5.3 billion in consumption at risk”

For months, prices have started to gallop again and the rate reached + 2.9% in October. Now it is feared that even in the last months of the year the blaze will continue. In the hypothesis of an average price increase of 3%, approximately 2.7 billion euros of consumption would be lost, which could reach 5.3 billion in the not-so-unrealistic hypothesis of inflation at 4%, estimated ‘Confcommercio Research Office. In both cases, the association explains, almost three-quarters of the loss would derive from an immediate reduction in the purchasing power of disposable income, the rest from the erosion of financial wealth held in liquid form. Moreover, this reduction in consumption also weighs heavily on the increase in compulsory expenses due to the rise in energy prices, which has already been transferred to electricity and gas bills. The problem is that the reduction in consumption brings with it “the risk of slowing down the growth of the country”, warns the president of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli, which therefore asks to “use the resources of the NRP quickly and well and finally begin to reduce the tax burden on households and businesses, starting with the cost of labor”.

Consumer associations also appeal to the government. “We ask to intervene by adopting as a first measure the reduction of taxes on fuels, cutting VAT and excise duties on petrol and diesel”, says the Codacons, which sees the real risk of a “Christmas in white” with a lower cost of 204 euros per family. We need immediate action on energy goods, electricity, gas and petrol, without which the annual inflation in October would drop from 2.9 to 1.1%, observes the National Consumers Union, adding that by reducing excise duties by at least 20 cents on fuels, prices would return “to reasonable levels, those of March 2021”.

ECB slows down: “Temporary flare-up”

In Europe, meanwhile, there are those who like the France, runs for cover. We must act to “protect consumers,” says the minister of the economy Bruno Le Maire, which arrives at the Eurogroup and Ecofin today and tomorrow with the proposal of “an automatic stabilizer of electricity prices”. But the ECB continues to defend its transient inflation line. The flare-up that worries the markets so much is “unusual and temporary” and therefore very different from the “chronic” rises of the 70s and 80s, explains the chief economist Philip Lane. In the meantime, Italy is preparing to collect the positive effects of the spa bonus, the discount of up to 200 euros that citizens can request. The incentive, according to a survey by Cna Tourism and Commerce, will generate a turnover exceeding 200 million euros generated by 260 thousand tourists and their 500 thousand overnight stays.