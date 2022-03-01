5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Oaxaca, Mexico

Worst earthquakes recorded so far in Latin America 0:43

(CNN Spanish) — This Tuesday an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded 2 km east-southeast of San Cristóbal Amatlán, in Oaxaca, Mexico, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 48.5 km, according to the report.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported in her Twitter account Twitter that the earthquake was felt in the capital of the country but that, at the moment, no damages have been reported.

The official account of Twitter of C5 reported that it was not necessary to activate the seismic alert through the Mexico City loudspeaker system “because the energy estimate in the first few seconds did not exceed the pre-established levels.”

For his part, the governor of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, published a video on his Twitter account in which he reported that the review protocols of the State Civil Protection Coordination were activated due to the earthquake.

News in development.