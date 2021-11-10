5.6 million Italians abroad despite Covid

The Coronavirus pandemic does not stop Italians, who continue to emigrate in search of better life opportunities. AND the picture that emerges from the last Report on Italian Migrantes in the World . The emigration of Italians has been growing for over a decade. If in the last year the increase in the Aire population was 3%, this figure becomes 6.9% from 2019, 13.6% in the last five years, a good 82% since 2006, the year of the first edition. of the Italians in the World Report. As of January 1, 2021, the structural community of compatriots residing abroad is made up of 5.6 million people, 9.5% of the more than 59.2 million Italians residing in Italy.

The most popular destinations

The community of Italian descendants in the world is estimated at approx eighty million people, to which are added the over six million Italian citizens residing abroad. The more than 109 thousand who left Italy for abroad from January to December 2020 they came mainly from the Center-North (69.5%), with Lombardy and Veneto in the first two positions. More than three quarters, 78.7% chose Europe. In the first places in 2020 the United Kingdom is met by 33,293 Italians, then the EU with Germany (13,990) and France (10,562) which, alone, cover 52.8%.

Workers abroad

Far from being a mere “brain drain”, the recent Italian emigration shows, explains the pastoral arm of the CEI, a “complex character” involving citizens of all ages and educational qualifications. To highly skilled workers aiming abroad for career and earnings prospects, they are added those who move in search of work or in fixed-term and often unskilled jobs, in sectors ranging from catering to construction, from manufacturing to reception facilities. This phenomenon is largely the effect of Italy’s economic and social crisis of 2007-2012 which denied many jobs and rights and pushed them to seek their fortune elsewhere.