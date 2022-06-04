5 actors who took their diets to the extreme for a role

All the actors When they take on a new role, they must begin to prepare both physically and mentally. This involves months of preparation and training to be able to give the best result in front of the cameras.

Although there are hundreds actors and actresses who dedicate a lot to their roles, some have stood out for having taken their transformations to the extremeeven putting his health at stake.

Christian bale

Impossible not to name the king of transformations. Christian bale is known worldwide for his excellent performances and for the extreme diets to which he submits for his roles.

Christian Bale puts himself in the shoes of a man who suffers from insomnia.

His most popular works include the batman trilogy of Christopher Nolan, Vice, Ford v. ferrari, American Hustle, among others. But there is one role for which the Oscar-winning actor went to extremes. We talk about The Machinista film in which he starred in 2004.

The actor had to lose 25kg of the weight he had gained to American Psycho and for this he underwent a diet consisting of black coffee, an apple and a can of tuna per day. Which she kept for four months.

Tom Hardy

Another clear example of extreme dietsbut different from bale, Tom Hardy He must have increased his weight and muscle mass. The 44-year-old English actor put himself in the shoes of Bane, the villain of The Dark Knight Rises.

To achieve the physique, the interpreter performed an intense exercise routine since he had to gain 14kg of muscles. In addition, he had to supplement with six meals a day.

Matthew McCounaghey

The actor of great successes as interstellar, Magic Mike either How to lose a guy in 10 dayshad to drastically lose weight to star in the film that would lead him to win the Oscar for Best Actor: Dallas Buyers Club.

In this film, he plays Ron Woodroof, a man who suffers from stage 4 AIDS. In order to truly convey the appearance of a patient with this disease, the actor had to lose 20 kilos and for this he underwent a intense diet that allowed him to lose 4kg per week.

Matthew McCounaghey at Dallas Buyers Club.

A special mention goes to his co-star Jared Leto who also underwent a significant loss of his weight. Because of his work, he ended up taking the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor.

Mila Kunis

the actress of that 70’s show starred in 2010 black swanthe film directed by Darren Aronofsky and headed by Natalie Portman. In said film, Mila Kunis gave life to Lily, a ballet dancer who becomes the main rival of Nina, the character played by portman.

Black Swan was nominated for an Oscar for best picture.

To do this, the actress of Ukrainian origin had to undergo long hours of ballet training but also had to lose weight. “I came to weigh 43 kilos. She had no shape, no breasts, no butt. All you saw was bone”, commented the actress on one occasion. She even revealed that she supplemented her diet by smoking a lot of cigarettes.

Alexander Skarsgard

The son of Stellan Skarsgård recently starred The Northmanthe director’s last film Robert Eggers. In it, she put herself in the shoes of Amleth, a Viking who seeks to avenge his father.

The Swedish actor underwent a big physical change which was based on 5 daily meals and a lot of training to increase muscle mass. Without going any further, the same Alexander He assured that it was “the hardest role of his life on a mental and physical level.”



Alexander Skarsgård’s appearance in The Northman.

However, it is not the only time that the actor undergoes a transformation of this style, since in 2016 he starred in the legend of tarzan. A color fact is that the actor worked with the same coach for both films, Magnus Lygdback, so his appearance is quite similar.

