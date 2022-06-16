5 actresses who could replace Amber Heard as Mera

Amber Heard was fired from Aquaman 2. She continues as Mera in Aquaman 2. Amber Heard will have less screen time in Aquaman 2. In Aquaman 2 Mera won’t even appear…

Perhaps you are a little dizzy with the news involving the actress Amber Heard, not only in the controversial aspect, but also in the one that interests us: the cinema. More specifically, we are talking about the role of Mera that she already played once in the first part of Aquaman and that she would repeat in the sequel, The Lost Kingdom. Her legal problems and her conflicts with Johnny Depp have made many want to see her out of the project.

So far it seems like anything is possible and while we find out if she gets kicked out or stays, it’s an opportunity for us to speculate. That is why we took the audacity to propose actresses who could replace Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2.

These Are The Actresses We Think Could Join Aquaman 2 As Mera

Although we are going to theorize a bit, we will also take into account some of the rumors that have arisen around this topic. And since we love to speculate and theorize, here’s a little count on the actresses we think could make an excellent Mera. Since dreaming costs nothing, we apologize in advance if these proposals are too fanciful, but at this point, nothing can be ruled out:

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke is a strong option to replace Amber Heard

Of course, if Emilia Clarke is here, it is because her name is one of those that has sounded the strongest. The British has all the skills to give Mera a completely fresh and renewed air. Mainly recognized for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she has had various roles in this geek world. We could already see her in the Han Solo movie and we know that she will have a role in Secret Invasion, one of the upcoming Marvel Studios productions.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

This American actress is especially recognized for the step she had for Disney. The singer, too, has already participated in productions related to this geek world, having a recurring role in Marvel Agents of SHIELD as Ruby Hale. She was contemplated to represent Bubbles in the live-action project of The Powerpuff Girls, but seeing her being part of something as big as DC Films and a great like Jason Momoa could give her the push that her career needs from her.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart would be a good option to play Mera

Best known for her role in the series Riverdale playing Betty Cooper, a role for which she has received some recognition. But if there is a reason why she appears on this list, it is because Reinhart has a striking resemblance to Amber Heard, what do you think? Even if she were to be the chosen one, the less observant might not know the difference.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique

Talking about Jennifer Lawrence is talking about big words. Her extensive career makes her one of the most famous and sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She also already has some experience in superhero movies having played Mystique as part of the X-Men. Many more of us also remember her for immortalizing Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games saga. Without a doubt, Jennifer Lawrence would be a great choice when deciding who could play Mera’s shoes.

sydney sweeney

Sydney Sweeney would be an option to consider

Perhaps one of the least likely and most random options. But it is undeniable that Sweeney is earning a place in big productions, especially for her participation in HBO’s Euphoria. The option could be so viable that Sweeney is already confirmed for ‘Madame Web’, a Marvel and Sony project and that will allow us to see her in a new facet. So it is not unreasonable that she also wants to try her luck in DC.

Bonus track: Paris Hilton

It was rumored that Paris Hilton could replace Amber Heard

I know it sounds crazy, but it was a rumor that took a lot of strength for a whole day. Of course, all of us in the newsroom were incredulous, but at this point we believe that no option can be ruled out. After all, someone has to take the role, right?

Now tell us, who do you think should take on the role of Mera in case Amber Heard gets cut entirely? We will read you on our Twitter and Instagram account, you can look for us as Super-Fiction.