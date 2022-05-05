5 actresses who could replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard’s future in Aquaman 2 is uncertain after the trial with Johnny Depp. Here are 5 actresses who could play Mera!

After the information that came out the other day, we don’t know if Amber Heard will finally be in Aquaman 2. The status of the trial against Johnny Depp is the order of the day and maybe Warner Bros. Pictures make a decision similar to the one you made with the actor in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. In that film, the Hollywood star was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Will something similar happen with Mere in it DC Extended Universe?

Waiting to know the decision that the study will make with Amber Heard in Aquaman 2we wanted to imagine what 5 actresses could replace the actress as Mera in the sequel to king atlantis who drives james wan and stars again Jason Momoa. We will see what ends up happening in the trial against Johnny Depp, but the situation is a bit sticky. If there ends up being a “recast”, these are the 5 options that we propose in this post!

1- Katheryn Winnick

One of the options that fans like the most is that of Katherine Winnick. The actress became famous for playing Lagherta in the series of vikings. It has always been a “fan cast” related to the DC Universeparticularly with the character of black canary. Nevertheless, Jurnee Smollett took that role in Birds of prey. Therefore, Katheryn Winnick could be a great Mera in Aquaman 2 after picking up the witness from Amber Heard.

2- Emilia Clarke

Famous for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the series of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke would be a great replacement for Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. He has a pull among the public, he knows what public exposure is within a franchise and he already has previous experience in blockbusters such as Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. In addition, she will appear in the series secret invasion from Marvel Studios. It’s perfect!

3- Sydney Sweeney

One of the actresses of the moment, without a doubt. sydney sweeneyactress famous for playing Cassie Howard in the series of euphoria, has become a generational icon. Replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 It would be a huge media boost for his professional career, although he doesn’t really need it. However, Sydney Sweeney is drawn to blockbusters and franchises. He just signed for Sony Pictures Entertainment to appear in madam web. Therefore, she would be a good possibility as Mera in the DCEU.

4- Margaret Qualley

Known for her role as pussycat in once upon a time in hollywoodthe latest movie Quentin Tarantinoalso appeared in the series The Leftovers. Margaret Qualey She is one of the actresses with the most projection in Hollywood. She may not be as well-recognized as the previous three, but she’s one big franchise away from definitely blowing it up. Picking up the baton from Amber Heard as Mera would be an amazing opportunity. Who knows? do you see her coming out Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa?

5- Emilia Jones

protagonist of CODA: The Sounds of Silencewinner of Oscar Award for Best Film of this year, Emily Jones It is one of those jewels of modern cinema that is about to explode worldwide. We have also seen her in the television series Locke & Keycomic adaptation of Netflix. However, replacing Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2 It would catapult his fame to abysmal heights. Probably, his future is far from franchises and blockbusters. But, at this point in the game, Hollywood actors and actresses move very well between independent cinema and blockbusters, in the purest style of Charlize Theron Y margot robbie. So… You never know!