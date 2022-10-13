5 actresses who look better at 50 than at 20, time did a good job

We don’t know who they have a pact with, but these 5 celebrities look better at 50 than when they were 20. Will they ever reveal their secret to us?

We present to you the 5 celebrities who they look better at 50 than when they were 20. The years have been good for them and the turns that fashion has given since then make them the most admired fifty for their beauty.

These famous people liked the years and although they have always been very beautiful, maturity elegantly established their beauty. As the saying goes: good wines, the older the better.

Jennifer Lopez

The first on the list is the singer JLO. We met her thanks to the wonderful role she played in the movie Selena in 1997 where she won a million dollars and was nominated for Golden Globe for best actress. A debut worthy of a star.

Born July 24, 1969, age is just a number.

Thalia

He began his career in 1980 as a vocalist in a children’s band (at the age of 9). She is an actress, mother, producer, businesswoman, singer and clothing designer, oh, she is also a tiktoker and connects very well with her audience.

Surely you remember her in the trilogy of novels that she performed under the name of María (Mercedes, La del Barrio and Marimar)

Thalía has been married to the businessman for 22 years Tommy Mottola and they are already grandparents, well, Thalía adopted the role of stepmother since the businessman’s eldest daughter already gave them grandchildren.

Bibi Gaytan

Chiapas Bibi Gaytán debuted at the age of 17 in the legendary band Timbiriche Where did you meet your current husband? Edward Capetillo.

The actress participated in novels such as Two women, one path Y In the name of love, currently her main project is her family, taking care of the childhood of her twins Manuel and Daniel.

It is verified: age settled them well in the Capetillo Gaytán family.

Sandra Bullock

The actress made her debut in 1987 with a supporting role in the film Hangmen. She has a long history in Hollywood, but it is undoubtedly the human quality of Sandra Bullock that keeps her beautiful and energetic.

She is the mother of two African-American teenagers whom she adopted, which establishes a clear stance towards motherhood.

Alessandra Rosaldo

The Mexican actress was born in 1971, so she has already earned a place in this top. Ale liked the 51 along with a stage of fullness and balance between her family and her professional career.

She is the current couple Eugenio Derbez and like Thalía, she is already a step-grandmother. The first and only granddaughter of the couple -until now- is Kailani Ochman Derbezthe daughter of Mauricio Ochman and Aislinn Derbez.