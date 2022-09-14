5 advantages of learning something new









Do you have a list of pending activities to do? Would you like to start a hobby like playing a sport, cooking or learning a language? Some of the reasons that prevent us from starting something new are because we are lazy or we don’t like to leave our comfort zone. The fact of not knowing what kind of people are going to attend, for example, a course or even because we have limiting emotions such as insecurity or fear also throws us back. Nevertheless, learning new things has many advantages both for our emotional well-being as for our brain. In ‘For all the 2’ the psychologist Patricia Ramirez explains five benefits of learning new things.

1. Encourages mindfulness does the word ring a bell Mindfulness? Mindfulness means focusing attention to one thing. In this world of technology in which we are so stimulated by sounds, speed or colors, being able to carry out an activity with full attention brings well-being and serenity for our minds. When you learn something new, you need to lend it a full attention because it’s novel, you can’t get distracted.

2. Stimulates neurogenesis What is the neurogenesis? The creation of new neurons from a stem cell. This only happens when our brain is engaged in novel activities. Normally, the brain adapts to everything we do within our routine, our habits, and the way to rejuvenate it is to do new things.

3. Improves and increases self-esteem Every time we learn something new, we have the feeling that we are growing, we feel proud, we acquire more knowledge and we can cross something off our to-do list. This improves the selfconcept that we have of ourselves because we begin to verbalize that we are capable of carrying out an activity that we have wanted to do for a long time.

4. Enrich If you learn something new, you automatically enriches physically or mentally. You always have more knowledge and these new ideas also allow us to relate to people on another plane because, for example, they improve the topics of conversation or our abilities when we are in a group.