5 AliExpress offers with shipping from Spain and free returns

We select 5 bargains from AliExpress Plaza with which you can save on your next headphones or on your new Xiaomi mobile.

One more day we bring to the fore a small (but juicy) selection of bargains from AliExpress Plaza with which we can save a few good euros on our favorite products.

Remember that the prices mentioned here can be further reduced applying the different coupons that AliExpress offers, such as the first order couponwith which you can save up to additional 4 euros. Furthermore, keep in mind that all the products in this compilation belong to AliExpress Plaza, so you will enjoy free shipping from Spain and up to fifteen days to return your purchase at no cost.

5 AliExpress tech bargains worth taking advantage of

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G. We start with one of the newest xiaomi phones, the POCO M4 Pro 5G. It comes with a discount of almost 50 euros in the version of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a real beast that you can have for a few 200 euros, being perhaps the best cheap 5G mobile you can buy right now. It stands out for its magnificent autonomy and for a performance that can stand up to much more expensive mobiles.

Xiaomi MiBand 6. In case you are on the hunt for a quantifying bracelet, you will already know the Xiaomi MiBand 6. As we commented in our analysis of the bracelet, this Mi Band 6 is the perfect accessory to measure both our physical activity as our general state of health. Boasts a battery that exceeds 10 days and of more than 30 sports modes different. It is also completely waterproof and charges in just 2 hours. For the “thirty-few” euros that it costs, we guarantee that you will hardly find anything better.

TG117 wireless speaker. Another interesting bargain from AliExpress Plaza is this T&G wireless speakerwhich you can purchase for €12.39, a price well below the 20 euros that is usually around in other online stores. It is available in various colors and offers high-fidelity audio complete with a powerful double bass. As if this were not enough waterproof and your wireless connection stretches to the 10 meters, also reaching 5 hours of continuous music playback. Finally, keep in mind that you can not only connect your music via bluetooth, but also with a jack cable or by inserting a microSD card in speaker.

Lenovo LP40. On that same path of wireless audio we came across a good discount on some basic Lenovo headphones, an ideal best-selling model for those looking for comfortable, everyday-oriented wireless headphones. They are available in black and white and, for only 12.99 euros, they are a highly recommended purchase: they are resistant IPX5touch controls, charging via USB-C… In addition, its battery reaches the 5 hours on a full chargebeing able to recharge another three times only with the case.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE. We leave for the end the jewel in the crown of these SuperOffers from AliExpress Plaza, and the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has fallen more than 100 euros, a real offer. We are before a very clear mid range with 5G connectivity that boasts of being one of the most balanced from Xiaomi. As we commented in the analysis of this Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, it stands out for its good performance, its main camera of 64 megapixelsits ultra-fluid screen and a light and compact design that will leave you speechless: 158 grams and less than 7 millimeters thick.

Related topics: Headphones, Mobile phones, Chinese mobile phones, Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!