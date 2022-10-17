5 All-Female Bands You Should Know About

For a long time, women had a very limited role in the world of music. Not that there weren’t. Groups like The SupremesThe Ronettes or The Marvelettes They were led by women. However, none of these women played an instrument; they just sang. For this reason, when they went on stage, they always did so accompanied by a band that, of course, was made up of men.

Nowadays, it is not difficult to find bands in which women play guitar, bass or drums on the bill of any music festival. Some of these groups are even only made up of women. It is the case of Sleater Keaney, HAIM, CHAI, Nasty Cherry or the Spanish Hinds.

However, none of these bands have come out of nowhere. there they go five groups made up only of girls who led the way.

[Mujeres y música, los números de la vergüenza]

International Sweethearts of Rhythm

Founded in 1937 in Mississippi, this band of swing formed only by women had to face a double discrimination. To his feminine condition came to be added, also, his condition of women of colorat a time when racial segregation laws were still in force in many states of the southern United States.

His time of greatest success coincides with the years of the Second World War, when many North American bands had to stop their activity because their members had been called up. So from 1938 to 1945, the band crisscrossed the country from coast to coast, performing wherever they were allowed.

Over time, the band grew, attracting some of the best instrumentalists in the country. One of them was the trumpeter Ernestine Caroll, better known as “Tina Davis” and sometimes affectionately referred to as “the female Louis Armstrong.”

[¿Quiénes son las reinas de la música K-Pop?]

Goldie and the Gingerbreads

Back in the sixties, when nobody in the recording industry paid attention to bands made up of women, this quartet managed to sign with Decca Records, the British label that in 1962 had rejected the Beatles. The event went down in history as the first time a group of women signed a contract with a major record company.

This happened in 1964, but the origins of the band go back two years before, when Genya Zelkowitznicknamed goldymet the battery Ginger White. It was then that the idea of ​​forming a group made up only of girls germinated. The pianist Carol Grady and the guitarist carol mcdonald they completed the formation of the band a few months later.

Due to the prejudices that existed at the time about female musicians, the path of the Gingerbreads was full of obstacles. Despite this, in 1963 they managed to get the company Atlantic Records offered them a new contract. During the following years, They toured with groups like The Animals, The Yardbirds, The Kinks and even the Stones..

Fanny

In 1970, he became the first all-female group to release an album with a major record company. Although they were only active for five years, they had time to release five albums. To his debut album, Fanny (1970), four more followed: Charity Ball (1971), Fanny Hill (1972), Mother’s Pride (1973) and Rock & Roll Survivors (1974).

Despite the difficulties to gain a foothold in the scene, Fanny opened for artists like Jethro Tull, Humble Pie, The Kinks or Slade. On one occasion, they even had to cover deep purple, when they did not show up for a concert in Ohio. That night, the girls pocketed an absolutely skeptical audience.

Among the musicians of their generation, they were not without admirers either. In an interview given to Rolling Stone in 1999, David Bowie said that “they were one of the best rock bands of their time”. “They were extraordinary… colossal and wonderful. It just wasn’t his time.”

In 2021, Fanny’s story was told in the documentary Fanny: the right to rockdirected by Bobbi Jo Hart.

The Runaways

Also in the 1970s, a group like The Runaways emerged, often wrongly recognized as the first female band. They were not, although their imprint was in any case undeniable.

One of the disadvantages of being (almost) pioneers was the lack of references. For Jett, Cherrie, Lita, Micki and Sandy, members of The Runaways, the examples to follow were mainly male: Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger, David Bowie… Something that should not be surprising if one takes into account that in the era glam men dressed as women and women as men.

The history of the group was taken to the cinema in 2010 with the film The Runawayswhich included performances by stars such as Dakota Fanningin the role of the vocalist Cherie Curryeither Kristen Stewartwho gave life to Joan Jett. For the script, the director and screenwriter, Floria Sigismondi, was inspired by the memoir written by Currie herself, published under the title Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway.

The Bangles

The Los Angeles gang is one of the most successful all-female bands of all time. Formed in 1981, this group We owe him eighties music hits like Manic Monday, Hazy Shades of Winter, EternalFlame Y Walk Like an Egyptian. The latter sold over a million copies in 1987, becoming the best-selling single of that year in the United States.

Though in 1989 they separatedprobably due to mismanagement of fame, ten years later The Bangles returned to record the single Get the Girhewho would appear in the film austin powers. Since then, the band has continued to record and tour, inspiring many girls to form their own groups.

Follow the topics that interest you