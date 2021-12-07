5 altcoins to watch according to cryptocurrency analyst Lark Davis – Targatocn.it

The popularity and adoption of blockchain technology and Bitcoin in particular has led to the development of various blockchains and their corresponding altcoins. Most investors have eyes on some popular altcoins including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Here, we discuss five lesser-known altcoins listed by cryptocurrency influencers and investors Davis Lark known online as “The Crypto Lark” with potentially “interesting” catalysts for growth.

Wilder World (WILD)

3D artist Frank Wilder developed Wilder World with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine using a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The metaverse has a Liquid NFT market. Creators and collectors are able to mint, buy and sell unique pieces of digital art. According to their “Road to the Metaverse”, they are ready to launch an NFT platform, “Wilder Wheels” – generative art vehicles to race in the game Wiami, Airwild Kicks, Wilder Cribs, Wilder NFT Social Network, Wilder Fashion and the invitation – Wiami Play-to-Earn racing loop only. All of these are expected to be launched later this year.

The price in USD is $ 1.71. WILD has a market capitalization of just over $ 100 million. The coin is currently ranked at position 339 on CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has posted a gain of over 40%.

EPIK Prime

This is a loyalty membership program that grants access to better quality gaming and NFT items to its members, and all Prime members have a chance to win NFT rewards. The premium gaming experience is made possible by digital elements such as game skins. They will be able to license NFT and brand names from global names such as Universal Studios, Warner Music Spinnin ‘records. Epik Prime was recently launched on Huobi Prime.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond is currently ranked number 37 on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $ 2.5 billion and a value of $ 133. According to Lark, it has a 10x greater ability to move than coins with larger market capitalizations. He describes it as “an underrated opportunity compared to some of these other blockchains that have popped up recently.” There is a launchpad coming to the net to help distribute more products such as tokens, projects, apps, token sales, and initial NFT offerings. Currently, Elrond has licensed cricket NFTs and thousands are working on chaos tests for Maiar’s decentralized exchange. Lark believes there are “potentially big catalysts coming for Elrond in the not-so-distant future.”

Covalent (CQT)

At number 547 on the CoinMarketCap chart and priced at $ 1.30 it has a market cap of just over $ 67 million. Described as “A unified API. A billion possibilities,” Covalent offers visibility to billions of data points across the blockchain world. Some supported blockchains they are Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, Fantom, Elrond, Edgeware, Near and Polkadot for all types of data queries.

Moonbeam

This is a PureStake smart contract platform. Allows Ethereum compatible smart contracts on Polkadot. Some of the major players that rely on Moonbeam are Balancer, Linear Finance, SushiSwap, Ocean Protocol, IDEX, and Seascape.

In late March, PureStake announced the completion of a $ 6 million strategic round led by blockchain-centric investment firm, CoinFund. The round included participation from IOSG Ventures, Binance Labs, Fenbushi Capital, Coinbase Ventures and ParaFi, as well as previous seed investors. The Moonbeam token sale was scheduled for September 7, however, the project has not yet started.

Conclusions

What do you think of these 5 tokens suggested by Lark Davis? In your opinion / experience, could they increase their value? And if so, which of those do you suggest? In our opinion, WILD and EGLD are the most promising and we think they can continue to climb the charts thanks to the development of their blockchains. However, only time will tell. In fact, those who only look out now, do not know that 5 years ago, the top 10 of cryptocurrencies was very different from today! Look at the historical data if you don’t believe it.