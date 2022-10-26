5 alternative beaches to Miami Beach that you will love

Many of Florida’s best beaches are along the Gulf Coast.(Visit St. Pete/Clearwater)

Undoubtedly, miami-beach It is the most famous beach area in the state of the Floridaperhaps of the USA. Millions of tourists visit it every year, it is home to big stars and its nightlife is legendary. Although a vacation here can be very expensive, there are alternatives in the state that will leave you speechless.

There are so many reasons to come to Miami how not to come The reasons for coming are well known. To avoid coming you have high prices, it’s a bustling city, there’s too much traffic. The alternatives do not have the nightlife of South Beach, nor the variety of its international food. Instead, they are quiet, cheaper and very beautiful.

The following 5 destinations will tempt you as much as Miami Beach.

More content about life in Miami

1. Naples

The pristine beaches of Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park Preserve. (Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park)

Small and sparsely populated, naples It is a modern town in the Gulf of Mexico which, despite its size, offers many of the attractions of a larger city. It has many nearby beaches, from the popular The Beach at Naples Pierwith its dock of more than 300 meters, to the remote beach of Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park.

2. Nap Key

A lifeguard booth at Siesta Beach, one of the best beaches in the United States. (Public domain)

nap key It is an island located between the roberts bay and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a place to relax and is very close to the city of Sarasota. The island has the beaches of nap beach, Crescent Beach Y Turtle Beach. Siesta Beach was named the best beach in the United States and number 11 in the world in the Traveler Awards 2020 of TripAdvisor.

3. Key West

The buoy indicates that Cuba is 90 miles away. (Radomyanin / CC BY-SA 4.0)

This island in Straits of Florida It is the southernmost city in the contiguous United States. So far south that a buoy indicates that Cuba it is only 90 nautical miles (145 km). And the presence of the largest of the Antilles is felt. At the end of the 19th century, the majority of the inhabitants of key West they were Cuban emigrants, almost all tobacco growers. Traces of those years (and descendants) still remain.

While none of these alternatives to South Beach are quite as bustling, Key West, for all its island calm, is no slouch either.

More content about life in Miami

4. Fort Lauderdale Beach

As chic as South Beach, the beach of the american venice —as Fort Lauderdale is known—offers all the food, hospitality, and entertainment you can imagine. Located 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Miami, it is a very attractive tourist destination, particularly for lovers of sailing: it has 165 miles (264 kilometers) of canals. With a strong LBGT+ community, it offers a prominent Pride Day in South Florida.

A mermaid show just 35 minutes from Miami

5.Clearwater Beach

(Visit St. Pete/Clearwater)

This barrier island is located on the Gulf of Mexico, near Tampa. Clearwater Beach It is a great destination for family vacations. You can do many activities, and it has excellent routes for walking and cycling. The city of Clearwater offers countless possibilities in services, restaurants and lodging.

KEEP READING:

Living in Miami: how much would it cost you?

10 Little-Known Places in Miami

The real estate market in Miami is changing: how does it affect investment and housing?