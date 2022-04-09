5 Android Features Users Want on iPhone

Share

Apple should include these 5 Android features that all users want in the iPhone.

there will always be one eternal “war” between iOS and Android for the functions that some include and others do not. It is something that changes as the updates occur, since both systems look at each other to improve. Both Android and iOS have unique features that make them stand out and make the other side envious.

And for that reason we have compiled 5 features available on Android devices that we wish we had on iPhone. Many of them are basic functions that have been available for a long time and others are functions that we know that Apple will never include.

Copy and paste files when connecting iPhone to a PC

Although it is increasingly rare to have to connect a smartphone to a computer by cable, it can be useful in many cases. Android smartphones can function as a hard drive or external memoryso that we can copy any file from a computer to the smartphone in a simple way without external apps.

This is something that Apple has never allowed on the iPhone and that the company partially solves with iCloud and AirDrop. We will probably never see this feature, but it is something that can be very useful.

Put the icons anywhere on the screen

Since the dawn of time, Apple designed iOS so that the icons would be positioned in order on the home screen. This main app screen doesn’t just look like a grid, it icons will always be placed as far up and to the left as possible, always ordered. Something completely different from what happens on the Mac desktop or Android devices.

This is something that on many occasions we envy Android, as it allows for more personalized home screens. Fortunately there are tricks to “create empty spaces” on the iPhone screen and mimic this feature of Android.

Always on display

It’s a feature available on other Apple devices like the Apple Watch, but it hasn’t made it to the iPhone yet. The Most Android smartphones with OLED screens allow this feature to always see the clock and date or even if we have any notification. There are also tricks to simulate it on the iPhone, but it is not the same.

More functional widgets

Widgets came to iPhone with iOS 14 and they’re really useful, though just to display information. Apple does not allow widgets to have features, such as playback controls of a music app. On Android this has been the case from the beginning, and it seems that with iOS 16 Apple will fix it this year.

Use two apps with split screen

For many years the iPad has allowed you to use two apps at the same time thanks to Split View, however Apple has never considered this on an iPhone, not even on the Max models. Many Android smartphones allow you to use two apps at the same timeand although it is not one of the most used functions, it can be useful to us on many occasions and Apple should consider it.

4 reasons to choose an iPhone over an Android

If Apple decided to include these new features in its next updates, of course the iPhone would be a better device. Although most likely, most will never be present in the Apple smartphone.

