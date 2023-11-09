5 Anne Hathaway movies that will make you fall in love with her

Anne Hathaway, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, is known for her brilliant acting and great selection of films. Despite a terrible start to her career when she was cast in a sitcom that did not perform well, she became famous after being cast in the film ‘The Princess Diaries’.

If you’re a fan of Anne Hathaway or just watch her movies, here are some of her top-performing Hollywood movies across all genres.

‘one day’

Dexter and Emma meet for the first time on graduation night. Their friendship starts from there. Events from his life that occurred on St. Patrick’s Day are shown. From their days of struggle and trauma to the days of tasting success and love, everything revolves around that one day of the year.

‘Princess’s Diary’

Mia Thermopolis, a confident teenager, has her life changed when she discovers she is a real princess. After discovering this, her hilarious journey begins as she tries to adjust to her new life as a monarchy and the weight of the crown.

‘love and Other Drugs’

Jamie Randall, a dashing pharmaceutical salesman, has always had good luck when it comes to the ladies. Things change when he meets Maggie Murdock, a Parkinson’s patient. However, they fall in love and are constantly confused about whether there is a future or not.

‘Interstellar’

It is a science fiction and psychological thriller film that revolves around the concepts of space and time. A single father who lives with his two children and his father in a world that has become dangerous. He sets out on a space mission to find a world where his children and others can live safely.

‘Intern’

Ben Whittaker challenges society’s conventions by becoming a senior apprentice at the age of 70. He gains popularity among everyone at the company, including the founder and his boss, Jules Osteen (Anne Hathaway). Due to his charm and quirk, he and Jukes become good friends.

These films are some of the best films of Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway. Not only is his performance good but the story of the film is also attractive. You must give them a watch.