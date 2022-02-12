5 apps for super sustainable shopping

S.super sustainable hopping: here are 5 environmentally friendly apps to buy consciously and contribute to the protection of our planet

Sustainability is the new state of mind: the future is tinged with green and every aspect of life tries to adapt to the needs of a suffering planet. Super sustainable shopping included.

Not just luxury brands and dedicated mass market collections. Apps want too guide the consumer in more conscious and eco-friendly purchasing processes. Let’s discover five apps that are useful both to us and to the planet, to buy sustainably without giving up anything.

Renoon

Ethical, green and inclusion choices guide theeducational app Renoon. Already chosen by brands that have made the environment their flag (such as Pangaia and Stella McCartney), it is an application that encompasses all aspects of sustainability.

And coordinates them with each other, for super sustainable shopping. Renoon shows the consumer the way to be eco-friendly, and embellishes it with very personal values ​​and search filters. Because even in being green, everyone maintains their own style.

L’user himself in fact, it inserts the search parameters, the purchase preferences and the main themes in relation to which to carry out the selection.

As in the best parties we then proceed to invitation and waiting list, but once inside you discover a world. The algorithm selects offers that match the selected criteria, partner sites, direct and multi-brand. And it indicates how to complete the transaction.

To find your own style and, at the same time, be the change you want to see.

The Revolution Map

Orient yourself it’s never easy, especially when you don’t know the way well. And especially when it comes to super sustainable shopping, tips are never enough.

Fashion Revolution is a movement born from the need of some experts in the fashion sector to revolutionize the way the fashion system produces, emphasizing the concept of circular fashion.

Because before being designers, managers, fashion lovers, we must never forget that we are citizens of a world which must be protected and preserved.

So here is the project of a Revolution Map, which can be downloaded directly from the “saved” of Google Map under “Maps”.

A guide app that packs all green addresses in Italy, rigorously selected on the basis of certifications, transparency and information available on websites or social channels.

A project in progress, which with the contribution of the consumers themselves is likely to open up to new realities, currently divided into 8 categories: vintage, tailored / tailored, fair trade, sustainable production, eco shops those that do not need further clarification.

But also upcycling (companies engaged in the creative recovery of waste materials),cruelty free (production of garments that do not come from animal origins, because no animal or living being should suffer from the production of clothing or accessories), responsible materials (producers who use organic, recycled or recyclable fabrics for the creation of their garments).

In short, The Revolution Map wants to be one safe driving to bring consumers and industry professionals closer to an increasingly transparent and sustainable concept of the fashion system.

Flowe

There is no super sustainable shopping without it payment method acceptable. And even the bank account becomes ethical.

Flowe is a payment app that cares about the environment, to spend and to spread to reduced CO2 emissions.

In fact, thanks to a particular algorithm, the application estimates the amount of CO2 produced by the expenses incurred with the Flowe Card, with the commitment of compensate for it at a later time.

As? For example by planting a tree in Guatemalain support of the economy and nutrition of local families, but also for the well-being of all.

Good On You

With an exceptional godmother, actress Emma Watson, the Good On You app selects and collects sustainable brands on the basis of a system of evaluation of their work and the ethics they show they have.

Workforce, animals and the planet are the guiding criteria by which it is considered thecommitment of the company towards people, animal abuse and respect for energy consumption.

The app uses a ranking through judgments ranging from “We avoid” to “Excellent”. And it selects brands through the study and analysis of information provided by the brands themselves, but also from independent sources.

Because for super sustainable shopping you must always be super informed, give the right answers to the right questions.

Depop

Among the apps recommended for super sustainable shopping, something could not be missing that referred to second-hand.

In fact, sustainability cannot exist without recycling, the best practice to be implemented as a lifestyle. They over 27 million users who use Depop testify that perhaps we are moving in the right direction.

A global marketplace at hand where consumers buy and sell used clothes, discovering unique pieces. They redesign the face of the fashion industry, and of the way of buying in general.

Originally born as social mediathe web platform aims to bring to new life garments that have already had one.

And to use the universal language of fashion to tell a different story about the fashion system. Of inclusiveness, transformation, and love. For us and for the planet we live on.