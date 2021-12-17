5 apps to personalize your smartphone

One of the all-time advantages of Android smartphones is the ability to to adapt, reorganize And customize the style and the arrangement of elements and functionality. In this study we see 5-6 applications which will allow you to replicate the new design of the Material You and some features of Android 12 in preview on your device, a way to test the upcoming news.

This simple and practical guide we made it using a HONOR 50, the new flagship of the Chinese house which, since it broke away from Huawei in 2020, has re-obtained the services of Google and the possibility of collaborating with American companies, however it is compatible with practically any smartphone .

So let’s see now, in this video guide, how try to replicate the Material You on smartphones with Android 11 or earlier operating system.

Material You-themed customization (video guide)

Applications used

Lawnchair 12 Alpha : currently available only on the development site on GitHub with its APK to download;

: currently available only on the development site on GitHub with its APK to download; Plugin for the Launcher, Lawnfeed 3 : to get the Google Discover news feed, available on APK Mirror;

: to get the Google Discover news feed, available on APK Mirror; Pix Wallpapers : the application of Google Pixel themed wallpapers, available on the Google Play Store;

: the application of Google Pixel themed wallpapers, available on the Google Play Store; Themed Icons : for Material You themed icons and widgets that change color based on the background, available on the Google Play Store;

: for Material You themed icons and widgets that change color based on the background, available on the Google Play Store; In addition to Themed Icons, Notification Widgets : for the widget dedicated to Material You style conversations, available on the paid Google Play Store at € 1.49;

: for the widget dedicated to Material You style conversations, available on the paid Google Play Store at € 1.49; Volume Styles : to customize the volume slider at will, available on the Google Play Store;

: to customize the volume slider at will, available on the Google Play Store; Privacy Dashboard: an app that brings some of the privacy-related features of Android 12 such as the permission usage history and the notification indicator superimposed when an app is using the access permission to the camera or microphone, available on the Google Play Store .

As mentioned, the guide has been tested on HONOR 50 but also on other smartphones, so you just have to try and adapt it to your liking, space for creativity and imagination, the beauty of Android is just to be able to customize and sew it to your preferences.