5 apps to protect yourself from street harassment

The feeling ofinsecurity of women in the public space is a reality. During their lifetime, 8 out of 10 French women (81%) have already been confronted with at least one form of attack or sexual assault in the street or public transport, according to an IFOP study published in 2018 .

Whistling, mouth noises, comments, insults and arrests, or even sexual assaults committed in public space… All these attacks take place without the consent of the person and put them in a position of vulnerability. This harassment has an impact on the way women apprehend the public space. 80% of them are afraid in the street, according to a study conducted by Yougov in 2022.

Faced with this alarming finding, the mobile applications against street harassment multiply, allowing women to find help in case of danger and to feel more secure. These devices, as practical as they are well thought out, do not make it possible to fight against this scourge in the long term. Verbalization and awareness work to be carried out upstream among the youngest are necessary. While waiting for a structural change, these apps can present themselves as reassuring alternatives.

Umay, the application to find a place to take refuge

After being refused from a bar where she wanted to take refuge while being followed on the street, Pauline Vanderquand created an application to secure women. Launched in 2019 under the name of Garde Ton Corps, Umay references all professionals ready to welcome those who feel threatened in the public space. First available in Aix-en-Provence, the initiative seduces throughout France. The Ministry of the Interior and the Monoprix group have also signed an agreement with the smartphone application.

How does the app work?

The application allows users, via a geolocation system, to identify all nearby places likely to welcome them when they feel threatened. Restaurants, bars, shops, hotels then act as a refuge in the event of harassment. The “I’m going home” function lets you report your position to close friends and trusted contacts whose contact details are saved in the application. An alert button in case of aggression allows you to send an SOS to your trusted contacts.

Umay is available on Google Play and the App Store.

The Sorority, the anti-bullying app

Launched in 2021 by Priscillia Routier Trillard, The Sorority application relies on mutual aid to fight against street harassment. Immediate help, listening, support, advice… This app seen as a committed community helps women and gender minorities who are victims of domestic and intra-family violence, and all forms of harassment.

How does the app work?

L’anti-street harassment app is based on two components: security and sharing. In the event of danger, several means of acting quickly are available. You can trigger an audible alarm to attract attention and deter the aggressor, display a large message on the screen of his smartphone to directly call people around or call the authorities via a shortcut.

Beyond the safety aspect, Priscillia Routier Trillard wanted to create a community of women ready to help and support each other. The Sorority works a bit like a social network: women can indicate their skills and interests on their profile. Then, thanks to a search bar, find other people with whom to exchange via a cat.

The app is available on Google Pay and the App Store.

Sekura, the security app for women

Sekura, created by two women and a man, Achinoam Zigel, Rotem Shochat and Nadav Lachish, was designed to bring safety to women who experience street harassment. “Globally, at least 75% of women aged 18 and over have experienced some form of sexual harassment “, can we read on the site.

How does the app work?

Unlike some other tools, Sekura does not require prior registration. Once the application is open, it offers four buttons arranged in a circle. The first simply allows you to trigger a sound identical to a ringtone to fake a call; the second triggers a loud alarm to warn people around you of danger; the third lets you select three contacts to send them an automatic alert message containing their location; the last button automatically calls the emergency services or an emergency number.

App available on the App Store and Google Play.

App-Elles, the application to find help quickly

Created in 2015 by Diariata N’Diaye, slammer and founder of the association Les Résonantes, App-Elles is a French mobile application helping victims and witnesses of gender-based and sexual violence. Faced with an emergency, danger or distress, the application allows you to quickly alert and contact your loved ones, emergency services, associations and all the help available around you.

How does the app work?

The App-Elles app has three main features: a real-time alert system to notify loved ones and contact the emergency services, the creation of a trusted network (3 protected persons and 3 protectors) to enable each user to help another and a database to find professional help. It also offers alert technology linked to a connected bracelet or a connected button.

Available worldwide on Google Play and in the App Store, App-Elles centralizes and relays information and resources from more than 13 countries.

Mon Chaperon, the copying app against street harassment

On the same principle as carpooling, Mon Chaperon gave birth to copying. The app aims to make people safe by accompanying them on foot from point A to point B. In the metro, the RER, a poorly lit area, at a late hour… Copying makes you feel safer and of deter aggressors in the street.

How does the app work?

All you have to do is create your account, fill in your route and make a copying request. As on the Uber or Kaptain applications, it is possible to leave a note and a review for your night companion. The application has expanded its services and since 2018 has offered an emergency button to directly contact the police, firefighters, relatives or chaperones located within 200 meters.

Mon Chaperon is available for download on iOS and Android.