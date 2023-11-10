5 Ariana Grande Perfumes You Can Find at Frachi

Ariana Grande perfumes are very popular. The notes of each of its fragrances make many people fall in love.

It has a smell that surprises many people, but the best part is that it also has similar perfumes. fraicheAnd if you don’t know, here we tell you which ones they have.

similar ariana grande perfume

The original scent maintains a very distinctive smell, but luckily Frenchi also has similar scents sold and their scents are similar and even some experts like “Cat Perfumes” say that their smell is very similar. It gets better.

Its notes have a note of coconut, raspberry, pear and macaroni, After a while it may smell like cupcakes.

coconut note, cream Pita and wood. The scent is a sweeter version, improved upon.

It is very sweet and has pear notes, raspberries, Rose and Chocolate. Its top is fruity and gives it a sweet aroma of mango and you can feel a rich smell in the aftertaste.

This is one of the new Fraiche fragrances and it has a vanilla Very warm, sweet, not intense and cocoa butter. It is very creamy.

it is more Cold, with floral, fruity, sweet aromas and its top notes are passion fruit, raspberry, strawberry, bergamot. It is enjoyed every day.

All of these perfumes are inspired by Ariana Grande’s original perfume, although many agree that these smell better. Don’t be in doubt and go fraiche To buy these women’s fragrances.