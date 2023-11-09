5 Artists Who Reached Number 1 Before The Age Of 20

Having a song become a No. 1 hit at any age is a major accomplishment. But, surprisingly, some singers achieve this feat while still in their teens. Having the talent and opportunity to do this at such a young age is rare and difficult, so it’s no surprise that when it happens the feat makes young artists an even bigger sensation. Here are five artists who scored a No. 1 hit long before their 20th birthday.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s career has not only been impressive; It has become a history. Her song “Bad Guy”, released in 2019, reached No. 1, making her the first artist born in the 21st century to have a No. 1 hit. At that time Eilish was only 17 years old. While incredibly impressive right out of the gate, it was only the first of many accomplishments. Eilish won seven Grammy Awards and broke two Guinness World Records for her work, all before reaching the age of 22. Talent runs in the family—Eilish’s brother and songwriting and production partner, Finneas O’Connell, was only 23 when he and Eilish won Grammy Awards. Together.

2. Lorde

In 2013, New Zealand singer Lorde dominated the charts with her single “Royals”. At that time she was only 16 years old. Although her producers were hesitant about the possibility of widespread success from her debut, “Royals” became a worldwide hit, earning her two Grammy Awards. Although her later work did not receive the same popularity, she has remained an incredibly successful singer and songwriter, even after her career ended before she finished school.

(Related: Lorde Reflects on Debut Album ‘Pure Heroine’ 10 Years After Release: “Every Week Was the Most Exciting Week of My Entire Life”)

3. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is undoubtedly one of the most famous musicians in the world. His impressive career began when “Little Stevie Wonder”, as he was first known, was only 13 years old. The song “Fingertips” went to number 1 Board Hot 100 in 1963 when he was that age – still the youngest to do so (at the time of this writing).

Wonder had recorded the song a year earlier. When he was only 12 years old (and he signed his first record deal at the age of 11). Wonder’s career has progressed since his debut, particularly during the era of electronic music, which he helped pioneer in the 1970s. But his talent was evident even before he was a teenager, promising big things for him in the future.

4. Britney Spears

Britney Spears was one of the early teen pop idols of the ’90s, rising to prominence when she was only 15 years old. His first two albums, both released before his 20th birthday, made him the most successful teenage musician in history. He made his debut in 1999, …baby One More Time, A bubblegum pop album that cemented Spears’ image as the perfect teenage girl-next-door type. The record was a global success, with the title song climbing to No. 1 and becoming a chart-topper at the age of 17. “…Baby One More Time” became one of the most successful singles ever released, cementing Spears’ fortune. The pop diva is, for better or (much) worse, inevitable.

5. Leanne Rimes

Country singer LeAnn Rimes became a worldwide sensation in 1997 and became the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy Award. In fact, Rimes won two Grammys that year, both for her smash No. 1 single “Blue.” At that time she was only 14 years old. These amazing achievements hinted at great things to come for Rimes’ career, including another huge hit, “How Do I Live”. She recorded it the same year she won her first Grammy, and it spent 69 weeks on the chart, breaking records at the time.

Photo by AIP/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images