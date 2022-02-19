5 aspects that I would take into account

When choosing a cheap mobile, I prioritize some aspects that are key for me in my future smartphone. I’ll tell you what they are.

Choosing what will be your next mobile is a complex decision, because there are many aspects to consider. One of the main details involved in the decision is the price of the terminal, since not all users are willing to spend the same budget on their new smartphone. Taking into account the use that I give to the phone, always opt for cheap mobiles.

In the guide in which we told what the Andro4all editors “splurge” on, I already explained that I would not spend a lot of money on a mobile phone, since I usually use it for basic tasks. However, that does not mean that you choose the first terminal you find on the market. There are 5 aspects to which I give special importance when choosing a cheap mobileand then I will tell you what they are, perhaps they are of interest to you to carry out your choice.

fluid display

In recent months I have tested several mobile phones, confirming that the difference that having a screen with a high refresh rate is very important in the user experience. For this reason, the fluid screen has become one of the key requirements when choosing a terminal. Without a doubt, it is also one of the 5 things you have to look at on the screen when choosing a mobile.

It is not necessary that we do not go to the highest ranges of the market to find smartphones with high refresh rates. The best example of this is the realme 8ia mobile that lower than 200 euros and that mounts a large screen with 120Hz. Without a doubt, it would be one of the mobiles that I would take into account if I had to buy one right now.

If you get a terminal with a 90 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy greater fluidity in the movement of the elements on the screen. We already warned you: once you try a mobile with a high refresh rate, it will be difficult to return to 60 Hz.

Camera

I am not a person who spends all day taking photos or videos with my mobile, but when I do, I like that they have a high quality. For this reason, the camera is another aspect that I analyze in detail before opting for one mobile or another. Eye, I don’t just look at whether they have many sensors or many megapixelsalso floor consult expert analysis to confirm if the captures obtained are really good.

Among the cheap mobile phones with the best camera is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which can usually be found for well under 300 euros. As we saw in our analysis of the terminal, it has a good photographic system, especially for its 64 MP main camera, capable of obtain high-quality images.

Processor

Of course, you have to analyze which is the “brain” of the cheap mobile that we are going to buy, that is, the processor. As I mentioned before, I use my personal smartphone for basic tasks, such as chatting on WhatsApp, watching series on Netflix, taking a photo and spending some time on Twitter. For this reason, I don’t need the processor to be especially powerful.

However, you must always ensure that the mobile is capable of performing certain tasks without many complications. In addition, in our favor plays the fact that cheap mobiles increasingly equipped with more powerful processors. A good example of this is the POCO M4 Pro 5G, which I was able to analyze recently and which It has left me with a good feeling in terms of performance.

This Xiaomi mobile, which is around 200 euros, can run even games like Call of Duty: Mobile without many problems. Its processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 810, which behaves very well and also integrates a 5G modem, so it can connect to this type of more modern network.

updates

When I buy a new mobile, I do it thinking that it is an investment for several years, not with the idea of ​​changing it every month. Therefore, I pay special attention to the your manufacturer’s update policybecause the idea is to update to the following android versions and also receive the security updates needed for a few years.

In this way, I will also be able to test the novelties that Google prepares for its operating system and, if necessary, give it to a loved one without it being an outdated device. In this way, Nokia is one of the best brands we can chooseas it is characterized by keeping the mobiles that make up its catalog updated with a good level of frequency.

Battery and fast charging

Last but not least, I take into account battery capacity of the smartphone and also of the fast charging supporting. Nobody likes having to use the charger every few hours, so it is important that the mobile mounts a battery of about 4,500-5,000mAh. This is not very complicated if you are looking for an alternative for little money, since cheap mobiles are usually characterized by having generous batteries.

Especially important to me is that it is compatible with a fast charge around 30W, because I hate having to depend for about two hours on the charger. Fortunately, manufacturers are increasingly committed to introducing fast charging of about 33W of power in their new cheap terminals, so the choice is easier.

For example, his own POCO M4 Pro 5G It supports 33W fast charging, with a charger included in the box. Another good choice is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10Swith 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charge. Seeing the rest of the characteristics, it will not be complicated for both terminals to overcome the autonomy day without complications.

In short, these are the 5 aspects that I take into account the most when it comes to choosing my next mobile. As usual, these details vary depending on each user, because each of us gives relevance to one or the other depending on our way of using the phone.

