5 attackers to be deployed at the Fantasy Football
The last round before the third stop for the national teams. There 12Matchday of Serie A begins this evening at 8.45 pm with the advance scheduled for 8.45 pm between Empoli and Genoa. The highly anticipated derby scheduled for Sunday evening between Milan and Inter closes the round.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 12, 5 forwards to be deployed
there five strikers to be deployed on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the forwards we did not recommend for the 12th matchday of Serie A.
- Felipe Caicedo – Starter against Empoli, he could give you the first bonuses of the day against a non-irresistible defense. A great solution this turn as the second / third slot of your attack.
- Andrea Belotti – He found his goal last weekend against Sampdoria, now he is looking for continuity against Spezia who conceded 3 goals in the last round against Fiorentina.
- Duvan Zapata – One of Serie A’s fittest strikers. His overwhelming physical power could be devastating against Cagliari’s well-punched defense.
- Ciro Immobile – Despite the physical problems he continues to take the field and give goals and bonuses to the fantasy coaches. He wants to celebrate 160 goals with the Lazio shirt, against Salernitana a more unique than rare opportunity.
- Lautaro Martinez – A more complicated choice to make this weekend, during the derby. But the Bull has always hurt their cousins (double win last year).