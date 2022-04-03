5 beauty trends we saw at the 2022 Oscars after party

2022 has been packed with beauty trends that take us back to times of the past, others that we wish would go away soon and some more that make us feel grateful that they have come into our lives. The red carpet of after party of this year’s Oscars has served us to see how the stars have put these fashions to the test and see how good they look.

Keep reading and discover the best hair and makeup of this post-event party to be your dose of future inspiration that you will surely need with the almost return to normality.

2000s inspiration

The Y2K aesthetic is not only exclusive to fashion, it is also present in the world of beauty. The looks of Hunter Schafer, Kim Kardashian and Normani in the after party of the Oscar Awards had this air of the decade that we love. Between the gray shadows, Schafer’s ultra-thin eyeliner, Kim’s gradient lip makeup, Normani’s silky mane and front locks, we can’t help but think we’ve traveled back in time.

Is there any other of these beauty trends What would you like to bring back from that time?

Hunter Schafer with silky hair and denim dress. Getty Images